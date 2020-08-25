PAOLA — A driver has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for causing a fatal wreck on U.S. Highway 69 in November 2018.
Jacob Knapp, who was 29 at the time of accident, pled guilty June 17 to involuntary manslaughter DUI and aggravated battery DUI causing bodily harm.
He was sentenced Aug. 12 to 41 months in prison on the involuntary manslaughter DUI charge and 8 months in prison on the aggravated battery DUI charge. The court ordered those sentences to run consecutively for a total underlying sentence of 49 months, or four years and one month, in prison.
Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder said it was the standard sentence on each charge given Knapp’s lack of criminal history.
Knapp’s motion for a departure sentence was denied.
The fatal wreck occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, when the vehicle Knapp was driving hit another vehicle north of 223rd Street, according to a report from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:51 a.m. and discovered upon arrival that 25-year-old Joshua Alexander Kinsey of Kansas City, Kan., was deceased.
The investigation indicated that a white 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Knapp was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 69 when it struck a maroon 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Charlene Crabbe, 44. Kinsey was the passenger in the Malibu.
The Jeep caught fire after the accident, and both Knapp and Crabbe were transported to local area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Crabbe suffered life threatening injuries, and Knapp was in stable condition.
