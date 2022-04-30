For the second Friday in a row, a vehicle pursuit in Miami County crossed over into Cass County before the driver was taken into custody.
Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office who were pursuing a vehicle that crossed into Missouri at about 11:50 a.m. Friday, April 29, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle north on D Highway, where other Cass County deputies successfully deployed a tire deflation device. A male driver was taken into custody a short time later. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, according to the release.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Cass County Jail. The Cass County and Miami County sheriff’s offices are investigating the incident, according to the release.
“Once again, we are thankful for the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and their team,” the Miami County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
One week earlier, on Friday, April 22, a woman driving a stolen vehicle led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that took place in Miami County and crossed over into Cass County before she was apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.