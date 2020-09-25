LOUISBURG - Crews started working Thursday, Sept. 24, to make improvements to the crosswalk at the intersection of Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) and Aquatic Drive near Louisburg High School, according to a city news release. The work is expected to take about one week.
Drivers should be alert to the construction crew and at times there may be one-lane traffic in the area, city officials said.
"If at all possible, please avoid the area," the city news release states. "It is recommended that school traffic use Harvest Drive to access Amity."
