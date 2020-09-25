200930_mr_lou_crosswalk

Crews on Thursday, Sept. 24, started making crosswalk repairs at the intersection of Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) and Aquatic Drive near Louisburg High School. The work is expected to take about one week, according to a city of Louisburg news release.

LOUISBURG - Crews started working Thursday, Sept. 24, to make improvements to the crosswalk at the intersection of Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) and Aquatic Drive near Louisburg High School, according to a city news release. The work is expected to take about one week.

Drivers should be alert to the construction crew and at times there may be one-lane traffic in the area, city officials said.

"If at all possible, please avoid the area," the city news release states. "It is recommended that school traffic use Harvest Drive to access Amity."

