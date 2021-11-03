OSAWATOMIE — A multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Osawatomie culminated with the execution of two simultaneous search warrants and the arrests of four people on Friday, Oct. 29.
The narcotics search warrants were served by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, in conjunction with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville.
Detectives began the investigation due to suspected drug activity at both residences. After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives applied for and were granted search warrants for both locations through Miami County District Court. Both search warrants were executed at about 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the release.
Upon conclusion of a search warrant at 921 Brown Avenue, officers took into custody 35-year-old Shawn M. Harper and 39-year-old Wendy J. McCoy, both of Osawatomie. Harper and McCoy were both arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated endangering of a child, according to the release.
Upon conclusion of a search warrant at 34180 High Drive, officers took into custody 48-year-old Christian R. Orr and 27-year-old Christopher M. Johnston, both of Osawatomie. Orr was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering of a child. Johnston was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (ecstasy), unlawful possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful cultivation of a controlled substance, and aggravated endangering of a child, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank the Miami and Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance, not only with the investigation, but also the execution of the search warrants,” Chief Stuteville said in the release. “We would also like to thank the community for supplying the invaluable information needed to investigate these types of crimes.”
