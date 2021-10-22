LOUISBURG — It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet of unwanted or expired medications.
Those medications can be disposed of safely at the DEA Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 23. The Louisburg Police Department will again be a host location for this nationwide event.
The collection box will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police station, 209 S. Metcalf Road, Police Chief Tim Bauer said. He encourages area residents to bring their unused or outdated medications to the drop off site located in the parking lot in front of the station, which will be monitored by a local officer.
The collection this past April saw 420 tons of unused and unwanted medications collected across the country.
Residents can drop off tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Vaping devices and cartridges are also accepted as long as lithium batteries are removed. Medications can be disposed of in the original packaging or removing and disposing of it directly in the disposal box. Rx labels do not need to be removed. All materials collected including Rx vials will be incinerated.
The National Take Back Day is a nationwide event with locations across the country accepting unused and old medications. In April, Louisburg police collected 43 pounds of medications and since starting the program in 2018 have collected over 318 pounds.
The service is free and is anonymous. According to information from the DEA, unused or expired medications are a public safety issue and can lead to accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose.
If you are unable to attend a Take Back Day, the DEA recommends disposing of unused medications by removing them from original containers and mixing with an undesirable substance such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter and placing in a sealable bag to prevent leaking and placing in the trash.
