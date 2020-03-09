After a one-year suspension, Miami County has dusted off last year’s magnesium chloride purchase agreement as it prepares for the upcoming season.
County commissioners have voted 5-0 to purchase a combined 265,000 gallons of MgCI-2 and magnesium chloride at a cost of $257,335 for its 2020 dust control program.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert said Scotwood Industries plans to honor its 2019 quantities and prices. Scotwood was the only bidder for the 2020 contract.
“This agreement was offered last year at this same time,” Chairman Rob Roberts told the audience at the commission’s meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26. “However, the county did not purchase any magnesium chloride, so the firm was willing to honor last year’s prices.”
The harsh winter and wet spring in 2019 combined to deal a heavy blow to the county’s road system. Commissioners voted unanimously last July to suspend the county’s dust control program for one year.
Heavy snows, flooding and persistent rainstorms kept the Road and Bridge Department busy repairing the county’s 700 miles of gravel roads for several months beginning with the first snow storm in November 2018 — making it futile to prepare roads for application of dust control material last season, county officials said.
“Every time we start to prepare the roads for the (dust control) program, we would get a 4- or 5-inch rain, and we were starting back at square one, and here it is mid-July,” Road and Bridge Assistant Director Jeff McGuire said last July.
