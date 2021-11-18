OSAWATOMIE — Chase Homrighausen’s Eagle Scout project at Osawatomie Cemetery is one that will likely benefit families for years to come and help preserve local history.
Chase created a directory that will help family members locate the graves of their loved ones buried at the cemetery. The directory is complete with protected mounted binders, a map showing the location of 12 separate zones, and a large sign all located inside the shelter at the cemetery.
Chase said he first got the idea for the project when he was 13 years old and his uncle proposed it. He never forgot those words as he continued his Scouting career with Boy Scout Troop 106 in Osawatomie.
When it came time to select an Eagle Scout project, Chase knew exactly what he wanted to do. He first proposed the idea to the Osawatomie City Council last year, and the city officials were thrilled about it.
He then started working with staff at Osawatomie City Hall, where the city’s limited records about the cemetery were stored. Chase quickly realized there were many graves unaccounted for in the records, so he started the daunting task of manually entering the name on each grave.
With the help of his mother, Jamie, and a few other volunteers, Chase would walk up and down each row at the cemetery and type more than 5,100 names into a laptop.
Those names were printed off on sheets of paper, which were then placed in protective binders. The names are listed alphabetical by last name, and visitors can use a specific system to find a grave. Each name is followed by a zone and row number that will guide visitors to the grave. An accompanying map of the zones helps illustrate the locations. Veterans are noted with an asterisk.
The display at the cemetery includes two examples of names, each of which are special to Chase. Leona “Sis” Dennis is Chase’s grandmother, and Harold Dean “Bud” Fouts is a veteran whose lawn Chase used to mow.
The names were last updated Oct. 4, but Chase showed officials at Osawatomie City Hall how the system works, and it’s his hope that the directory can be updated every six months or so.
The new directory was officially dedicated during a ceremony Oct. 28, and Chase said he has already heard a lot of positive things about it.
“A lot of people have complimented it,” he said.
