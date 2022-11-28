221130_mr_osa_house_fire_01

OSAWATOMIE — An Osawatomie family is looking for another rental home after being displaced by a fire in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26, but all occupants were able to escape without injury.

Deputy Chief Aaron Sharp of the Osawatomie Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 700 block of Brown Avenue at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, and upon arrival they saw that the front two rooms of the home were on fire.

