The official unveiling of artist Stan Herd's earthwork portrait of John Brown took place Saturday, June 17, along with a check presentation. The Hawkins Foundation at First Option Bank donated $10,000 to the project.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Artist Stan Herd (right) talks with Osawatomie officials (from left) City Manager Mike Scanlon, County Commissioner George Pretz, Mayor Nick Hampson and others during an open house Thursday, June 15, at Memorial Hall.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Drone operator John Zarr (left) shows aerial done photos of the John Brown earthwork portrait to (from left) Tammy Filipin, Andrew Filipin and Dale Bratton.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Artist Stan Herd and drone operator John Zarr look at aerial images of an earthwork portrait of John Brown.
OSAWATOMIE — A hillside in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park now features an earthwork portrait of the fiery abolitionist who the park is named after thanks to artist Stan Herd.
About 30 community members got a sneak peek at the finished product and were able to meet Herd during a public open house Thursday, June 15, at Memorial Hall.
Herd was joined by his art director, Kyra Roesle, and drone operator John Zarr. Zarr gave Herd aerial drone images throughout the artistic process that Herd used to create the portrait using different types and shades of stone, gravel and compost.
During the open house, Zarr used a drone and view screen to show visitors what the portrait looks like from the sky.
Herd said many of the more popular images of John Brown show him with a beard, but he chose a more stoic, beardless image of brown to replicate because of the bold face and strong character lines.
“That’s one of the most amazing portraits I’ve ever seen,” Herd said of the image.
Herd and his team began preliminary mapping and outlining the project in late April, and Herd said he learned a lot about Brown and Osawatomie’s Bleeding Kansas history during the process.
“Osawatomie has got a history unparalleled to any other place in the Midwest,” Herd said.
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said the hope is that the portrait will highlight Osawatomie’s historical importance and help the city on its quest to gain recognition as a national park.
“At the end of the day, the hardest part is getting everyone’s attention as to the importance of this place,” Scanlon said.
During the open house, Herd showed a video of an earthwork project he did in China, and he is now on his way to Brazil for his next project.
The John Brown earthwork portrait was officially unveiled during a ceremony Saturday, June 17, as part of the John Brown Jamboree 2.0 celebration. The ceremony also included a $10,000 check presentation from the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation at First Option Bank, which helped fund the project.
