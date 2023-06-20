230621_mr_osa_artist_001

OSAWATOMIE — A hillside in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park now features an earthwork portrait of the fiery abolitionist who the park is named after thanks to artist Stan Herd.

About 30 community members got a sneak peek at the finished product and were able to meet Herd during a public open house Thursday, June 15, at Memorial Hall.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.