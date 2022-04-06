220406_mr_osa_easter_01

Madellan Weldon of Osawatomie shows off a pink egg she found during the 2021 Easter egg hunt at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie. This year’s egg hunt will take place at noon Saturday, April 9, at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex in Osawatomie.

OSAWATOMIE — Kids of all ages are invited to take part in the community’s Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday, April 9, at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.

The sports complex is located at the corner of 12th Street and Walnut Avenue in Osawatomie.

Last year’s event attracted about 200 children.

Kids should bring their own baskets.

