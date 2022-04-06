OSAWATOMIE — Kids of all ages are invited to take part in the community’s Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday, April 9, at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.
The sports complex is located at the corner of 12th Street and Walnut Avenue in Osawatomie.
Last year’s event attracted about 200 children.
Kids should bring their own baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.