OSAWATOMIE — Kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets to John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3, for an Easter egg hunt. The hunt will start at 10 a.m.
One location, most likely the playground area, will be designated for the “littles” so they do not have to fight for eggs, said Kari Bradley, executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce.
“I would like to keep bigger kids in the field below the playground and in the area behind Memorial Hall so that we don’t have any kids crossing the road to look for eggs,” Bradley said.
Children should bring their own baskets. And people are encouraged to bring a food or household item to donate to the Oz Food Pantry.
The Easter egg hunt is sponsored by the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, the Osawatomie Ministerial Association, First Option Bank and Vintage Park.
