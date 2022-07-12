220713_mr_hensley_rodeo_01

Easton Hensley, who is going into eighth grade at Paola Middle School, recently competed in the bareback competition at the 17th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

 Submitted photo

PERRY, Ga. — Easton Hensley, who is going into eighth grade at Paola Middle School, recently competed at the 17th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo June 19-25 in Perry, Ga.

Easton competed in the bareback competition and covered both of his rides but just missed the cutoff for the short go, according to a news release.

He was able to compete thanks to his earlier efforts qualifying for the competition, which allowed him to join the team representing the state of Kansas and the local Paola Middle School Panthers, according to the release.

