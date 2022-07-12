PERRY, Ga. — Easton Hensley, who is going into eighth grade at Paola Middle School, recently competed at the 17th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo June 19-25 in Perry, Ga.
Easton competed in the bareback competition and covered both of his rides but just missed the cutoff for the short go, according to a news release.
He was able to compete thanks to his earlier efforts qualifying for the competition, which allowed him to join the team representing the state of Kansas and the local Paola Middle School Panthers, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.