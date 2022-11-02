Voters have until noon Monday, Nov. 7, to cast an advance ballot as city, county, state and congressional election races enter the final stretch.
The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Three of the four Kansas House seats that represent portions of Miami County will be contested Election Day.
Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, is running unopposed for the House District 5 seat. Barth defeated incumbent Mark Samsel in the August primary.
Incumbent Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, will face challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, in the House District 6 race.
This seat represents the cities of Paola and Louisburg, which are the two largest population bases in the county at present.
Alana Cloutier, a Humboldt Democrat, and Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, will vie for the House District 9 seat.
After the redistricting map was finalized, House District 9 now represents a portion of southern Miami County.
Rep. Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican, will face Cheron Tiffany, an Olathe Democrat, for the House District 26 seat, which represents the city of Spring Hill on both sides of the county line.
In-person advance voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The Miami County Clerk/Election Office is offering extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5.
Advance voting ends at noon Monday, Nov. 7.
Other state races
The ballot will feature several other key state races, with the governor’s seat headlining the list.
Gov. Laura Kelly and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt easily won their gubernatorial primaries to set up the anticipated showdown on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Kris Kobach emerged victorious in the state attorney general Republican primary. He will face Democratic primary winner Chris Mann.
Incumbent state Treasurer Lynn Rogers, a Democrat, will face challenger Steven Johnson, who narrowly defeated state Sen. Caryn Tyson in the Republican primary.
Tyson retains her seat in the Senate. The Parker Republican represents a portion of Miami County.
Incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass.
The Nov. 8 ballot also includes two state constitutional amendment propositions.
City races
Four city council seats, two in Paola and two in Louisburg, will be featured on the general election ballot.
For each community, the decision regarding one ward seat is pretty cut and dried, while the other seat has a wrinkle.
LeAnne Shields, the Ward 4 representative on the Paola City Council, is running unopposed.
Trent Upshaw stepped down from the Paola City Council Ward 2 seat in September after moving out of the district, but it was too late to remove the incumbent’s name from the ballot.
The council, at its October meeting, appointed Deborah Hayes to temporarily fill the vacated seat.
If Upshaw wins the Nov. 8 election, the council will have to appoint his successor once again.
On the Louisburg City Council, Ward 1 representative Scott Margrave is running unopposed.
Tiffany Ellison, who represents Ward 2, will face challenger Kevin Roche.
A third candidate, Andrew Hammar, told The Miami County Republic he has dropped out of the race and is supporting Roche. He did not drop out and is supporting Roche. Hammar didn’t drop out in time to have his name removed from the ballot.
County races
The occupants of three County Commission seats will be formalized by the general election. Barring a major write-in campaign, the three Republicans will not face opposition.
Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, is running unopposed for the District No. 1 seat. Vickrey, a former state legislator, defeated incumbent Phil Dixon in the primary.
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan, a Spring Hill Republican, is running unopposed for the District No. 4 seat. Vaughan defeated challenger Dan Mattox in the primary.
Keith Diediker, a Paola Republican, is running unopposed for the District No. 5 seat. He defeated incumbent Danny Gallagher in the primary.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, also is running unopposed.
A number of township offices will be on the ballot. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website. www.miamicountyks.org.
Congressional races
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Mark Holland to see who represents Kansas in Washington D.C.
Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, setting up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.