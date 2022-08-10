The Miami County Commission will have one new member and possibly two.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Jene Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon 1,108 votes to 578 votes in the Republican primary for Miami County Commission District No. 1, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
Vickrey thanked his supporters and especially his wife Teresa, who he said has been beside him every step of the way. The couple recently celebrated their 41st anniversary.
“I’m going to work as hard as a commissioner as I did during the campaign,” Vickrey said. “That hard work brings success.”
The former longtime state legislator said he thought both candidates ran a clean campaign and stuck to what they would do if elected.
“I think that’s the way a campaign should be run,” he said.
“I appreciate Phil giving 7 1/2 going on eight years,” Vickrey said. “It’s hard work, a lot of phone calls, a lot of issues to get your thoughts around. Phil has done that. I appreciate the work he has done all those years.”
Vickrey said he plans to work hard to get up to speed on all the issues.
“It’s in my heart to do a good job,” Vickrey said. “It’s what the county and the folks that live here deserve.”
Dixon thanked all of his supporters.
“I found it amazing how many people stepped up and helped with attempting to get me re-elected,” Dixon said. “We had our entire family along with so many friends that campaigned for the past month. We even had people that we were not acquainted with that called and asked what they could do to help.
“Personally, I’m sorry that I could not finish the task after all your hard work,” he said. “Judy and I want thank all of you amazing people. I will still be serving all of you until the end of the year, please do not hesitate to call with any issues.”
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, it appears challenger Keith Diediker edged out a close victory over incumbent Danny Gallagher in the County Commission District No. 5 race 885 to 865 votes, but the results could change once provisional ballots are reviewed and possibly added to the total after the canvass of votes Aug. 12.
In the County Commission District No. 4 race, incumbent Tyler Vaughan defeated challenger Dan Mattox 853 to 602 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
“I want to thank the people of Miami County for the unprecedented voter turnout in the 2022 Primary,” Vaughan said. “I also want to thank Dan Mattox for his campaign and effort in district 4. Dan is a lifelong Spring Hill resident, and I respect his passion for lowering taxes and look forward to continuing to serve all of Miami County in this effort.
“It was very clear to me and has been even before I was a commissioner that ad valorem taxes (property tax) is a strong concern,” Vaughan said. “In the next four years (just as I did in my first four years) I will focus on how we manage and diversify our tax dollars so you the resident receives the needs (Sherriff, EMS, road and bridge, and all state governed functions) with the lowest tax dollar possible. Please call your commissioner and ask questions. We are one of you, we pay the same tax dollars you do, and we live in the same community you do as well.”
Vaughan said it is imperative the county develops and executes on long-term plans to define the future.
“If we sit on our hands and act like nothing will change, someone else will lead a change for their benefit,” Vaughan said. “I feel honored and blessed to be a commissioner in Miami County.
“I want the people of the county to know this commission has and will continue to work hard for you,” he said. “We will not always agree, but constructive dialogue will generate productive results. Be involved, not just at election time. This is our home, and your voice matters.”
All three Miami County Commission Republican primary winners will be unopposed in the November election.
State House District 5
Challenger Carrie Barth of Baldwin City defeated Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville in the House District 5 Republican primary 2,791 votes to 1,608 votes with 53 of 53 precincts reporting, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. Barth will run unopposed in the general election in November. Barth also bested Samsel in Miami County 706 votes to 551 votes, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
“I am super excited to represent Kansas House District 5!” Barth said in an email. “I met so many awesome people in Miami, Douglas, Franklin, and Johnson counties who have shared lots of impactful stories, experiences, and what is important to them. I am taking all of these with me and will use my energy and passion to be a leader in Topeka and advocate.”
Republican and Democratic candidates in the other three House races that represent Miami County ran unopposed in the primary.
State Treasurer
The Republican primary for state treasurer remains too close to call.
State Rep. Steven Johnson held a slim lead over state Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker by a count of 215,875 votes to 215,500 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Tyson was aided by Miami County where she received more than 5,000 votes (74 percent).
The State Board of Canvassers will certify the official results of the Aug. 2 primary election no later than Sept. 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Other races
Gov. Laura Kelly and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt easily won their gubernatorial primaries to set up the anticipated showdown in the fall. Kelly claimed 94 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary and Schmidt received 81 percent of the vote in the Republican primary for governor.
Kris Kobach emerged victorious in the state Attorney General Republican primary, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran easily won the the Republican primary with 81 percent of the vote, according to unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office. Moran will face Democratic primary winner Mark Holland in the general election.
Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, setting up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in November. Davids ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Voters overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment (59 percent to 41 percent) that would have given state lawmakers the opportunity to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortion.
Voter turnout
Miami County recorded a 47.32 percent turnout, eclipsing the 2020 August primary’s 31.18 percent turnout, according to the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
Election results are unofficial until after they are canvassed. The Miami County canvass will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the county administration building in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.