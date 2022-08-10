220810_mr_election_primary_01

Vehicles fill the parking lot at the Paola American Legion voting location on the morning of the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

The Miami County Commission will have one new member and possibly two.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Jene Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon 1,108 votes to 578 votes in the Republican primary for Miami County Commission District No. 1, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.

