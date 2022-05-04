Retired state lawmaker Jene Vickrey has tossed his hat into the ring, but this time at the county level.
The Louisburg Republican will seek the Miami County Commission District No. 1 seat currently occupied by Phil Dixon.
Dixon, also a Louisburg Republican, has not announced if he intends to seek reelection.
The other two incumbents on the five-member commission whose seats are up for election in 2022 have made it known they want to retain their positions.
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan and challenger Dan Mattox, both Spring Hill Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commission District No. 4 seat.
Incumbent Danny Gallagher and challenger Keith Diediker, both Paola Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commissioner District No. 5 seat.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, will seek to retain her position.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions are on the November ballot. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org.
City
The November general election includes four city council seats — two in Paola and two in Louisburg — which have not attracted a candidate to date.
The Paola City Council Ward 2 seat held by Trent Upshaw and the Ward 4 seat held by LeAnne Shields are up for election.
On the Louisburg City Council, the Ward 1 seat held by Scott Margrave is up for election, as is the Ward 2 seat held by Tiffany Ellison.
Persons interested in running for city or county positions have to file in person at the County Clerk’s Office in the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The filing deadline is noon June 1.
State
State Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, will seek a new position in the 2022 election. The longtime lawmaker has entered the race for state treasurer.
State Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, announced Friday, April 29, he will seek reelection. Samsel represents House District No. 5, which serves a portion of Miami County.
Candidates for state offices must file with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office by noon June 1
The general election is Nov. 8. If a primary is necessary, it will take place Aug. 2.
More election information, including a complete list of all the national, state, county and city positions on the ballot this year, can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website.
