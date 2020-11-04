201104_mr_election_coverage_01

A line of voters stretches outside the door at the American Legion building early Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Paola. Long lines also were reported at polling sites in Osawatomie and Louisburg.

 Doug Carder / Staff Photo

Editor’s note: The results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election were unavailable at press time, but vote totals and a breakdown of the contested races can be found on the Republic’s website at www.republic-online.com.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

