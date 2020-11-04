Editor’s note: The results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election were unavailable at press time, but vote totals and a breakdown of the contested races can be found on the Republic’s website at www.republic-online.com.
top story
Election results available online
- By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com
-
- Updated
- 0
- 1 min to read
Doug Carder
News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Nebraska at Northwestern: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers
- 10@10: 'Very remorseful' Ihmir Smith-Marsette readies to serve suspension
- House divided: Eberhardt siblings find themselves on opposite sides of Border War rivalry
- Progressive 4-H Club
- Busy Beavers 4-H Club
- Democrats keep control of U.S. House, but hopes to take Senate dim
- NASS releases weekly crop report
- Ready to wrap up harvest and return to normalcy
Most Popular
Articles
- Chrissy Teigen's tattoo tribute to late son Jack
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having 'prenup talks': 'The process has been effortless'
- Hundreds trick or treat on Paola Park Square
- Carla May (Allen) Russell
- Paola’s Halloween parade set to continue as planned
- Panthers advance in playoffs after game canceled Friday; COVID-19 issues force Ottawa to bow out of game
- Osawatomie's annual Spook Parade is slated for Oct. 30
- McKiearnan faces Vohs in Louisburg Council Ward 4 race
- County officials celebrate completion of milestone bridge
- Halloween parade popular diversion for kids, adults
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.