More Miami County residents voted in advance than cast ballots at polling sites in the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, Nov. 3, as some new and familiar faces emerged victorious — including a new commander in chief.
More than 10,000 of the 17,820 ballots cast in Miami County were done so before Election Day.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said more than 6,800 of the advance votes were cast in-person at the county’s advance voting site in the former sheriff’s office at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola. And the county received more than 3,700 ballots by mail.
County voters cast 7,153 ballots at the polls Nov. 3.
In total, 17,820 ballots were cast, which is a record number of votes cast in one election, White said. The county has 24,764 registered voters.
The county recorded a 71.96 percent turnout Nov. 3, topping the previous two presidential elections in 2016 and 2012 when the turnout topped 68 percent in both elections.
The day after the election, Miami County commissioners praised White, her staff and volunteer poll workers for their tremendous work on the 2020 presidential election.
White said it was exciting to see this kind of voter turnout.
“A presidential election is of course the most participated election, but record numbers voted in advance,” White said. “I’m proud of our team. We had a lot of less experienced workers come forward and work this election year. My staff in my office, there was only two of us that had worked a presidential election in Miami County. My newest employee hired in September 2020 had worked previously in a Clerk’s office but it was eight years ago.”
White said she was also proud of the way that Miami County voters responded to the challenge of voting.
“They were responsive in requesting their ballots and returning them,” White said. “We were able to have all ballots processed on election night that had been received prior to or on that day.”
The election came off with only one glitch, which was corrected upon a review of the results.
“On election night there was an issue reading some of the media sticks,” White said. “Ballots were scanned to get the correct results for those sticks that didn’t read.
“While balancing today (Friday, Nov. 6), we discovered that a correction made on election night, with the advice of our support, actually didn’t report 68 ballots cast correctly. This has been corrected,” she said in an email.
The adjusted numbers did not affect the outcome of any race. In the closest race, the Louisburg bond election, the gap widened from an 89-vote lead to a 92-vote lead of “yes” votes over “no” votes.
“A normal presidential election is stressful and challenging but add to that the worries with COVID-19, it upped the challenge,” White said. “Everyone did their part to follow recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our polling locations friendly and safe for all voters.
“I didn’t want anyone to get sick, voter or worker,” she said. “I will feel even better about everything when we get past the 10 to 14 days and I know that no outbreaks will be tied to the election or a polling location.”
National results
Miami County residents will see some new faces representing them at the local, state and national levels.
The Associated Press, NBC News, CNN and some other news outlets called the presidential race Saturday, Nov. 7, for Democrat Joe Biden.
President-elect Biden said in his victory speech Saturday night that he looked to unify the nation, “This is the time to heal America.”
The Associated Press on Saturday showed Biden with 290 electoral votes after calling Pennsylvania in the former vice president’s favor. That victory, and also in Nevada, pushed Biden well beyond the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Unofficial results on Saturday also showed Biden leading the popular vote with over 75.4 million votes, compared to Trump’s more than 70.9 million votes.
As of early Monday, Nov. 9, President Trump had refused to concede the race, and he has taken legal action to contest the validity of some of the votes in several battleground states.
Trump easily won Kansas’ six electoral votes and received more than 68 percent of the vote in Miami County.
Kansans will see a new Republican filling the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.
Republican Roger Marshall defeated Democrat Barbara Bollier 711,069 votes (53 percent) to 552,952 votes (44 percent) to win the race.
Marshall received 65 percent of the votes cast in Miami County.
Miami County voters strongly supported Republican challenger Amanda Adkins to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids — giving the challenger 67 percent of the votes cast in the county.
But when all votes were counted across the 643 precincts in Kansas, Davids easily retained her seat by beating Adkins 212,604 votes (53 percent) to 174,163 votes (44 percent).
State results
Republican state Senators Caryn Tyson of Parker and Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg both retained their seats by large margins.
Tyson received 23,847 votes compared to 8,189 votes for Democrat Mike Bruner, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s unofficial results.
Baumgardner received 30,089 votes compared to 15,783 votes for Democrat Becca Peck, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s unofficial election totals.
State Rep. Mark Samsel retained his House District 5 seat, winning by a wide margin after the votes were tallied in all 33 precincts.
The Wellsville Republican defeated Democratic challenger Roger Sims of Parker 7,927 votes (77 percent) to 2,316 votes (23 percent). Samsel won by a similar margin in Miami County.
Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican, ran unopposed in the general election to fill the Kansas House District 6 seat vacated by longtime lawmaker Jene Vickrey. The Louisburg Republican announced his retirement after serving 28 years in the House.
Poetter received 10,989 votes (97 percent) to win the seat.
Local races
Paola and Louisburg residents will see a couple of new members on their City Councils.
With all of the Ward 4 precinct reporting, LeAnne Shields received 406 votes compared to 310 votes for incumbent Aaron Nickelson, according to Miami County’s unofficial election results.
Ward 2 Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw was running unopposed in the Nov. 3 election, and he was reelected with 493 votes.
Challenger Kevin Vohs defeated incumbent Thorvald McKiearnan 429 votes to 156 votes for the Ward 4 seat on the Louisburg City Council, according to unofficial results.
In the other City Council race, incumbent Steve Town retained his at-large seat after defeating challenger Shannen Patterson by a count of 1,360 votes to 839 votes.
Also in Louisburg, USD 416’s $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements and renovations was approved by district voters.
But not by a large enough margin that district officials are willing to acknowledge the bond’s passage until the election results become official after the Friday, Nov. 13, canvass.
Unofficial results showed the bond passed by 92 votes. The bond question received 2,719 “yes” votes (50.86 percent) to 2,627 “no” votes (49.14 percent).
County commissioners Rob Roberts and George Pretz were running unopposed, and both Republicans received more than 96 percent of the vote to retain their seats. Write-ins accounted for less than 4 percent of the totals.
County Clerk Janet White, County Treasurer Jennie Fyock, County Register of Deeds Katie Forck, County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, and County Sheriff Frank Kelly all ran unopposed and collected more than 98 percent of the vote to retain their offices. Write-ins accounted for less than 2 percent of the total in each race.
