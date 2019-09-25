OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie Elks Lodge No. 921 plans to sponsor a free laundry day Thursday, Sept. 26, at MSA Laundry in Osawatomie until grant funding runs out, according to the Lodge.
The laundry mat is located at 613 Sxith St. The Elks Lodge had some funding left from a grant it received to hold a free laundry day Aug. 11. The offer for free laundry will be available Thursday until those grant funds are depleted, organizers said.
Organizers estimated the funding will run out sometime in the afternoon, depending on how many people use the laundry mat that day.
