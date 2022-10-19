Councilmember Tiffany Ellison will face challenger Kevin Roche in the Nov. 8 general election for the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 seat.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Tiffany Ellison
Age: 40
Occupation: Currently home educating two of my children; previously a teacher, coach, trainer, business owner, and youth mental health care provider
Family: My husband of 20 years, Travis and I were blessed with four beautiful and lively children, ages 19, 15, 13, 13.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
1. Treating the city budget like a family budget: Making sure we can provide for our commitments while keeping costs low for the taxpayer
2. Keeping our community safe by prioritizing police and EMS
3. Growing the economy by keeping costs low and reducing barriers for small business
How would you go about growing the tax base in Louisburg to reduce the burden on current property owners and businesses?
High property and sales taxes are limiting for young families and community members on fixed incomes, and we hear often that it is a barrier to residential and business growth. A commitment to keeping crime rates and taxes low, while creating a high-quality atmosphere where small businesses can thrive, will attract families and entrepreneurs to Louisburg. I am committed to constant review of policies, regulations, and government spending in order to ensure that Louisburg is a place people feel comfortable living and doing business. I am also committed to meeting, or beating, Revenue Neutral Rate to keep city taxes as low and as consistent as possible, while still providing for the city’s infrastructure needs.
How does the city plan for growth while preserving its small-town atmosphere?
Safe neighborhoods, robust community cooperation, and trusted local business are the heart and soul of our small town. I will continue working to streamline spending to reduce the property tax burden, and promote a vibrant local economy. We need to support local growers, producers, and small businesses, maintain safe streets and sidewalks, and garner feedback from local businesses to assess ongoing needs. I support local efforts to draw in residential and commercial growth in a way that does not saddle burdensome tax commitments onto current and future taxpayers. Protecting the property rights of our citizens has been, and will continue to be, a commitment I make to the citizens of Louisburg.
What do think is Louisburg’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Louisburg is highly regarded as being a family friendly community with pride in its local churches, schools, and charitable organizations. We enjoy a variety of activities, events, and opportunities throughout each year. It is easy for anyone to become involved in the community! City government will need to balance increased infrastructure needs with a commitment to making sure Louisburg is an affordable destination for young people looking to settle here and raise healthy families for generations to come.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
As a Council member this year, I worked to create and approve a budget that honored my commitment to lowering the property tax burden for local businesses and homeowners, support a fully staffed police department, and provide for ongoing needs within our means. I will continue to work hard to keep government small and efficient so that people and businesses can flourish in Louisburg. I want to help ensure that families like mine can raise their children in a safe and thriving small town for many generations to come.
Name: Kevin Roche
Age: 40
Occupation: Enterprise Engineer/Self Employed
Family: Married with three daughters
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
My top three priorities are budget, adding additional businesses, and community development. I feel Louisburg’s budget needs to include money for staffing, increasing current staff pay, and recruiting additional staff as the city is currently understaffed. The budget will also need to include repairing roads, sidewalks, drainage, and maintaining parks and community spaces. All the budgets need to be balanced without adding additional costs to the residents. Adding additional businesses will take time but will give the city additional funding without raising taxes. Finally, community development is a continuous effort and requires the city to continue to work with businesses and residents to keep the “small-town” feel.
How would you go about growing the tax base in Louisburg to reduce the burden on current property owners and businesses?
Growing the tax base is a requirement for Louisburg. If the city is going to continue to grow and maintain the current community services, Louisburg needs to attract new businesses, without giving away all the tax revenue. Most businesses and developers expect some economical considerations, which can create a hard decision for the city. In the end, the city needs to gain benefits from the agreement, ideally in revenue, from all considerations and co-ops. Outside of adding businesses, the city should consider annexing some county areas to help grow its tax bases. But annexing is not an easy button, because the city will need to maintain the roads, and build infrastructure to offer critical infrastructure and utilities.
How does the city plan for growth while preserving its small-town atmosphere?
We as a community are what makes Louisburg have the small-town feel. We need to add businesses to Louisburg. We have a great set of existing businesses, but we are missing some services you can only get in the “City.” Adding businesses in Louisburg is a catch-22, as the city can’t dictate what kind of business opens, i.e. coffee shops or other sandwich shops. An idea is for the city to build a food hall, where the city can lease out a small space to allow new restaurants to launch in a co-op space. This would give the community additional restaurant choices and allow restaurants to start without having to burden a full start-up cost. When the restaurant graduates, they would be able to move into a full-size space in one of the empty Louisburg locations. The location could also provide a location and schedule for food trucks to be available, allowing a central place vs the current various parking lots. The area would become another gathering place for the community, like Lewis and Young or Ron Weers Park. We need the community, residents, and businesses to continue to be involved in community events such as Cider Run/Trick or Treat on Broadway/etc.
What do think is Louisburg’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Louisburg’s greatest strength is its community. For a small town, next to the big city, a lot of residents grew up in Louisburg and have moved back to Louisburg to raise their families. The greatest weakness for Louisburg is running out of developed areas. We have limited available housing and currently no active new residential development. If Louisburg is going to continue to grow and not raise taxes on the current residents, the tax basis needs to grow with the town.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
This is an interesting question. I think voters should vote on who best represents them. When a City Council member votes, it should be what the Ward wants not the council member’s opinions or beliefs. The vote should not have an “I” component to it. Ideally, a vote is not had without the Ward knowing the purposed solution/policy and having a chance to make their views heard. I have set up an email address and Facebook page, to create a direct line of communication. Email will also allow anonymously provided feedback if desired.
