HILLSDALE — Miami County Emergency Medical Services’ ambulance station at Hillsdale is now serving that northern part of the county.
County Administrator Shane Krull told county commissioners at their study session Wednesday, Jan. 22, the new ambulance station has been operational for seven to 10 days.
Commissioners voted in July 2019 to approve a lease agreement for an ambulance station on Old Kansas City Road at Hillsdale, staring Jan. 1, in an attempt to alleviate a shortage of available units while also beefing up service in a growing area of the county. Miami County EMS handled 3,553 calls in 2018, according to EMS figures.
Miami County’s four ambulances are housed at three locations.
In addition to Hillsdale, Miami County EMS has two ambulances at its primary station on Clover Drive south of Paola, and one ambulance housed in the Louisburg Fire Department building on Metcalf Road in Louisburg. All ambulances are staffed 24 hours, seven days a week.
The Hillsdale lease agreement with Klaasmeyer, LLC includes a two-bedroom apartment and a garage for the ambulance at 25606 Old Kansas City Road for $2,640 per month. The lease expires Dec. 31, 2022. At the end of the two-year lease, the county would have an option to extend the lease for three more years, with a rent increase of 3 percent, according to the contract.
When considering the new station last July, county staff estimated it would take about $500,000 annually to staff and operate the Hillsdale location.
The Hillsdale station, which actually has a Paola address, is a short drive to Paola, Spring Hill, Hillsdale Lake and other strategic points in the northern part of the county.
Commissioners asked Krull on Jan. 22 if it would be possible to put up signage on the building or next to the road to let people know that an ambulance is based at the Klaasmeyer building complex near the intersection of Old KC Road and West 255th Street.
Krull said he would have to check with the landlord to see what was possible, since the county does not own the building.
Commissioners Rob Roberts and Danny Gallagher indicated they would like to schedule a ribbon-cutting at the station.
