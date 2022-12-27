PAOLA — Kaylee Studna has always had a passion for musical theater.
She started taking dance lessons at the age of 3, and private vocal lessons at the age of 7. She also began attending acting workshops with Brad Zimmerman at Chestnut Fine Arts Center in Olathe.
At the age of 9, Kaylee auditioned for her first main stage musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” with Christian Youth Theater in Overland Park.
During her childhood, Kaylee also realized she had a passion for directing.
As the oldest of nine children, Kaylee has fond memories of organizing family performances for special events like Christmas or the anniversary of their parents, Danny and Terri Gallagher.
Even at the age of 10, Kaylee was already serious about planning the performances, even to the point of scheduling rehearsals and making her siblings sign contracts.
Kaylee was accepted into the two-year Artistic Developmental Program (ADP) at The Culture House in Olathe, and during high school she directed all the productions at Cross Point Church in Paola.
She followed her passion as she got older, and it led her to Oral Roberts University, where she earned a degree in communication, arts and media in 2015. While there she was the stage manager for a variety of productions.
In 2016, Kaylee returned to the Kansas City area and taught acting classes, vocal lessons and musical theater for Christian Youth Theater and other groups.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, though, in-person training for the performing arts became difficult across the country. Still, Kaylee wanted to pursue her dream.
“I knew I couldn’t stop teaching,” she said.
Growing up in Miami County, Kaylee always wished there were more local theater opportunities so she didn’t have to travel north to the city. When things slowed down during the pandemic, she decided to start her own musical theater business called Eternity Productions.
“The Lord gave me that name,” said Kaylee, who learned at an early age how important her faith was and that God was calling her to raise up a generation of students who glorified Him through their talents.
She had 15 students show up for her first class, and Eternity Productions has continued to grow during the past two years. Kaylee now has about 40 students from Paola, Osawatomie, La Cygne and other local cities.
Kaylee’s Eternity Productions offers theater classes, as well as private vocal and acting lessons for ages 4-18.
Kayle also organizes and directs musical theater showcases that allow her students to show off their talents and perform a few songs from popular musicals.
This past summer, her students performed a showcase of “Encanto” songs at the Paola Community Center, and the one-night performance was a sellout.
In early December, she organized a two-night performance of “There’s No Place Like Home” at the Paola Community Center. The musical theater showcase was inspired by “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and “Wicked,” and Kaylee’s students also did some solo performances.
The shows were popular again, with about 200 people attending the first night and about 250 attending the second night.
Kaylee said the most rewarding part of the process is seeing the students grow in their talent to the point that they can confidently take the stage to perform in front of an audience.
“I love giving them their moment,” Kaylee said.
Kaylee and her students are now preparing for a spring 2023 musical showcase featuring songs from “Frozen” and other popular Disney movies.
For more information about Eternity Productions, visit www.eternityproductions.org.
