230913_mr_freedom_festival_01

The Crooked River Posse reenacted a Bleeding Kansas cabin raid scene during last year's Freedom Festival. The group will be back for this year's festival this weekend.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s rich history from the Bleeding Kansas time period will come to life this weekend during the Freedom Festival in John Brown Memorial Park.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

