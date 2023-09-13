top story Experience history during Freedom Festival By Brian McCauley bmccauley@cherryroad.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Sep 13, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Crooked River Posse reenacted a Bleeding Kansas cabin raid scene during last year's Freedom Festival. The group will be back for this year's festival this weekend. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s rich history from the Bleeding Kansas time period will come to life this weekend during the Freedom Festival in John Brown Memorial Park.The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.Freedom Festival will feature reenactments of the Battle of Osawatomie and other reenactments from the pre-Civil War and Civil War periods.Several speakers will present talks about this historically significant time for Osawatomie and the surrounding region.The following schedule provides some of the festival’s highlights:SATURDAY10 a.m. — Opening flag ceremony, featuring reenactors, American Legion Honor Guard, American Legion Riders and Osawatomie Boy Scout Troop 106 members.10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Tours of the Adair Cabin with Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of John Brown’s half-sister Florella Brown Adair.10:30 a.m. — Civil War artillery firing demonstration.11 a.m. — Reenactment of the Battle of New Georgia with artillery firing.11:30 a.m. — President Abraham Lincoln portrayed by Steve Burns.12:15 p.m. — Crooked River Posse: Bleeding Kansas cabin raid scene reenactment.1 p.m. — Sword of the Spirit: Play featuring Greg Artzner and Terry Lenonio as John and Mary Brown3:15 p.m. — “John Brown Speaks” portrayed by Kerry Altenbernd.4 p.m. Reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie.SUNDAY10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Tours of the Adair Cabin with Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of John Brown’s half-sister Florella Brown Adair.Noon — Crooked River Posse will reenact a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene.1 p.m. — Magpie: Sword of the Spirit: John Brown folk songs.2 p.m. — Civil War battle reenactment.3 p.m. — Shortleaf Band will perform Ozark Mountain folk songs.4 p.m. — Band of Oz will perform Civil War era and patriotic music. Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com. 