OSAWATOMIE — An administrator with experience as a principal and as an athletic director has been hired to succeed retiring Osawatomie High School principal Jeff White, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Osawatomie USD 367 school board approved the hiring of Justin Remington, who is currently the district activities/athletic director for the Grandview school district in Grandview, Mo.
Remington brings 17 years of public education experience, both in Kansas and Missouri, to the position.
“I have had the opportunity to work as a principal and athletic director in both larger and smaller schools,” Remington said. “I am currently the district AD at Grandview, Mo. When I decided that I wanted to go back to instructional leadership and the principalship, I found the Osawatomie position, and I knew it was right for me.”
Mr. Remington’s degrees include a bachelor of science in Physical Education from Pittsburg State University, masters of science in Building Leadership from Capella University and an Educational Specialist degree from William Woods University.
Remington has served as a physical education teacher, basketball coach, athletic director and high school principal during his career.
Remington said he is looking forward to becoming a member of the Trojan team.
“The Trojan pride in the school and community is a great atmosphere,” Remington said. “Although I don’t have any ties to the community, I am looking forward to joining the Trojan team and getting to know the staff, students, and community.
“During the interview process, I met with administrators, teachers, and school board members and as we got to know each other, our goals aligned,” he said.
In his first year at Osawatomie, Remington said he hopes to engage in conversations to listen, learn and begin capturing critical feedback and information to develop a picture of the past and present.
“I then want to work with staff, students, parents, and the community to develop our initiatives and future needs that will determine where we want to go to become a ‘future ready’ school,” he said.
Outside of work, Remington said he likes to spend time with family. He enjoys playing golf and watching the Jayhawks.
Remington will be greeting the community during an Osawatomie Chamber coffee at 4 p.m. March 7, in the OHS library. The coffee is open to the public.
