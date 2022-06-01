OSAWATOMIE – An experienced administrator has been hired to be the new Osawatomie USD 367 superintendent.
During a special meeting Tuesday, May 31, the school board voted to hire Greg Clark to take the helm as the district's top administrator. Clark will assume his new duties at the beginning of the new 2022-23 school year on July 1.
Clark is currently serving his eighth year as superintendent of Central Plains USD 112 in Holyrood, Kan., which is located in Barton County. Previously, Clark served as the PK-5 elementary principal at Ewalt Elementary in Augusta, Kan., for eight years. He began his career in education as an elementary teacher in the Derby, Kan., school district.
Clark will succeed superintendent Justin Burchett, whose duties with the district will end June 30. The board voted to accept Burchett's resignation during a special meeting May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.