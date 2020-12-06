David Delp, an experienced building codes official, is the new director of Miami County’s Code Services Department.
Delp’s first day on the job was Wednesday, Dec. 2. County Administrator Shane Krull introduced Delp to county commissioners at their study session that morning.
“Dave is coming on board to replace Mike Davis, who retired as our chief codes official,” Krull said. “Dave comes from the city of Prairie Village, where he had resigned (as a building codes official) to come here and take over our department.”
“I've been doing building codes services for about 10 years,” Delp said.
Before becoming a building codes official, Delp said he worked as a licensed general contractor in commercial and residential construction.
Delp thanked the commission for the opportunity to work for the county that he now calls home. Delp said he moved to Miami County about a year and a half ago after building a house near Hillsdale Lake.
"I’m really looking forward to my 15-minute commute to work instead of an hour to Prairie Village,” he said.
Delp told commissioners he was ready to take the next step in his career.
“This seems like a really good opportunity for me to come down here and be part of the community where I live," he said.
