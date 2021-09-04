County Commission Chair Rob Roberts summed up a three-hour session about the intermodal’s effect on the Hillsdale Watershed with one sentence.
“So far, I haven’t heard anyone really tell me that a warehouse building [and its impervious surface] creates much more of a problem than the velocity from a momentary 2-inch, 5-inch rain,” Roberts said at the Wednesday, Aug. 25, study session.
It’s a function of where that warehouse is and what it picks up as it washes stormwater runoff down to the reservoir, said Tom Stiles, director of the Bureau of Water at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Stiles said KDHE does not regulate impervious surface.
“What we regulate is the discharge of pollutants into our waters,” Stiles said. “We don’t regulate impervious area. We don’t regulate growth. We don’t regulate development.”
Stiles said when KDHE issues an industrial stormwater permit, it basically directs the company to put in best management practices to curtail runoff and any pollutants it might pick up so the pollutants stay on site.
The KDHE does not require the intermodal to have a stormwater permit, he said.
“Any potential pollutants generally within a warehousing complex are under roof,” Stiles said. “They’re not being exposed to rainfall and runoff there. That basically excludes them out from being permitted.”
Petitioners for the proposed city of Golden have sought to create a city to keep intermodal warehouses from being built on land used primarily for rural residential living and agriculture in northwest Miami County.
The proposed city encompasses a roughly nine-mile area north of Hillsdale Lake. Some Golden proponents have voiced concerns about what effect the intermodal complex is having on the water quality of the lake, as well as damaging the Hillsdale Watershed that stretches across Miami County and into southern Johnson County and other neighboring regions.
In 1994, KDHE scientists did a modeling study of the Hillsdale Watershed and what potentially could impact it over time, Stiles said.
“The conclusion that came out of that was stormwater was probably going to be the biggest influence on water quality within Hillsdale,” he said.
A study of land usage between 2010 and 2020 shows an increase in urban development and agriculture crop production.
“Here in broad strokes, we’ve seen an increase in urban land use, we’ve seen an increase in crop land use and we’ve seen a decrease in pasture,” Stiles said of the past decade. “With our general rules of thumb, more urban, more crop tends to lead to more degraded water quality. Less pasture does the same thing. If we had more pasture, we’d probably see things clean up a little bit.”
Commissioner George Pretz said the lost pasture ground has presented a different challenge for Miami County.
“We’ve got people, not buffalos. So we’ve got to work with what we’ve got,” Pretz said. “No more buffalo; more people.”
Stiles replied that a number of scenarios can affect the watershed.
“Anything that comes in proximity to our reservoirs that has too much density can have an impact on water quality,” Stiles said. “It could be people. It could be some industry. It could be geese.”
Roberts said it sounded like more urban development could have as big an impact on the quality of the water in Hillsdale Lake as warehouses.
“Oh, certainly,” Stiles said. “It’s the rooftops, it’s what’s on the lawns, it’s the roadways that support transportation to those residential areas.”
Housing developments and impervious surfaces in warehouse complexes present the same challenge, Stiles said.
“It’s two dialects of the same type of problem, of encouraging runoff and altering that hydrology and then to what degree does that hydrology then deliver pollutants into our waters,” Stiles said.
The intermodal is the dominate feature of change when comparing the 2010 and 2020 land use maps, Stiles said.
“That’s an increase in impervious surface area that’s presented within the watershed,” Stiles said. “The impervious area blocks the rainfall from infiltrating into the ground. There’s more runoff. Water moves laterally instead of vertically. So it’s arriving faster and probably in higher volumes in a short period of time in the lake.”
That said, he noted the flood control benefits of Hillsdale have been the lake’s ability to take those peak flows, retain them, and then meter them out to the lower Marais des Cygnes Valley.
“So I don’t think it has altered the overall water budget of Hillsdale,” Stiles said. “It’s altered the delivery and the volume within a given amount of time. Those higher velocities are what’s very disruptive to the watershed. They will alter the way the channel looks. It will scour out the bottom, it will also take away the sides.”
Stiles said that while Hillsdale Lake may have flown a little bit under KDHE’s radar in the past, it’s on the radar now. He said putting in best stormwater management practices and conservation techniques are keys to protecting the watershed.
“The old adage is don’t let water runoff, let it walk off,” Stiles said. “Anything you can do to retard it and then meter it out is beneficial to the stream systems and ultimately to the reservoirs.”
The Hillsdale discussion also included Jerry Bennett, general manager of Miami County Rural Water District No. 2, and Allan Soetaert, district manager of Johnson County Rural Water District No. 7 who talked about water service to southwest Johnson County and northwest Miami County.
Bennett said RWD No. 2 sells water wholesale to RWD No. 7, which serves an area that includes the proposed city of Golden as well as the intermodal complex. Soetaert said RWD No. 7 will continue to serve residents located within the proposed boundaries of Golden, whether it becomes an incorporated city or it doesn’t.
Soetaert and Bennett did not see a problem with having adequate water supply to accommodate growth in the region, whether it’s housing development or intermodal expansion.
Chair Roberts asked Bennett if he had seen any drainage issues.
“No, we haven’t,” Bennett said. “I’ve heard we have higher velocities coming in, but we’ve had larger rain events the past couple of years.”
Roberts said what happens to the lake in the future if there were runoff from 20 more warehouses that were one million square feet with large parking lots.
“Again, my opinion,” Bennett said. “As long as the runoff is controlled properly, slowed down at a rate with proper parking lot mitigation, holding ponds to release it slower, I don’t have a problem with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.