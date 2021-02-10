PAOLA — The Paola office of the Marais des Cygnes Extension District moved to a new location in January.
The new location is 913 N. Pearl St., Suite No. 1, in the Sutherland Shopping Center.
The decision to move was made by the district’s board to allow for better visibility and parking, as well as an updated office space to better equip the Marais des Cygnes Extension District to serve the residents of Miami and Linn counties, according to a news release.
The office previously was located at 104 S. Brayman St. on the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola.
The new location showcases the partnership with K-State Research and Extension via a purple entry way wall featuring the K-State Research & Extension Logo along with Marais des Cygnes District wording. There also are two outdoor signs.
“The staff are excited about the new location and are looking forward to hosting educational events in our new meeting room space in the future,” Extension agent Karla Hightower said in a news release.
Due to K-State COVID-19 protocols, Extension officials are unable to host an open house, but they said they are planning to conduct a virtual tour of their new space.
“Be watching the Marais des Cygnes District K-State Research & Extension Facebook Page for the virtual tour video in late February,” Hightower said.
