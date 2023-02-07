230208_mr_comet_01

LOUISBURG – Jessica Culbertson of Paola and her 9-year-old daughter Arya Walker were two of the first visitors in line to use the Ruisinger Telescope on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Powell Observatory.

They were two of the hundreds of people who visited the observatory during public viewing nights in late January and early February hoping to catch a glimpse of a green comet that was last visible from Earth during the Stone Age.

