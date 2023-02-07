John Jezak of Olathe peers through his 8-inch Dobsonian telescope outside Powell Observatory on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Jezak is a member of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City. Amateur astronomers and curious community members flocked to the observatory in late January and early February to try and catch a glimpse of a green comet that was last seen 50,000 years ago.
Rosanna Munoz (right) of Lenexa uses the Ruisinger Telescope at Powell Observatory to catch a glimpse of a green comet with the assistance of Terry Conner, president of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City. The telescope is a Newtonian reflector with a 30-inch diameter mirror, and it is one of the largest telescopes open to the public in a five-state area.
David Young (far left), director of Powell Observatory, uses a celestial star globe to talk about constellations with visitors (from left) Heather Ashcroft of Pleasant Hill and her son Kody Ashcroft and daughter Krystal Driessen.
Eyes were to the skies Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Powell Observatory as members of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City and other amateur astronomers and curious members of the public tried to catch a glimpse of a comet last seen 50,000 years ago.
John Fitzgerald of Kansas City, Mo., uses a 6-inch refractor telescope to check out the Orion Nebula on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Powell Observatory. Fitzgerald is a member of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City.
Robynn Andracsek (right), who is a member of the board of directors for the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, gives UV sensitive beads to Emily Thomas, 8, of Kansas City, Mo. Emily was visiting Powell Observatory with her 11-year-old brother, William, and parents, Jason and Kathie.
Robynn Andracsek (left), who is a member of the board of directors for the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, was busy Tuesday, Jan. 31, handing out UV sensitive beads and pieces of meteorites to children at Powell Observatory.
David McCallie of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City captured this image of the c/2022 e3 (ZTF) comet as seen through Powell Observatory's Ruisinger telescope.
Powell Observatory was a popular place in late January and early February as people tried to catch a glimpse of a comet last seen 50,000 years ago.
Jessica Culbertson of Paola and her 9-year-old daughter Arya Walker warm up with some hot chocolate inside Powell Observatory.
David Young, director of Powell Observatory, talks with visitors Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Powell Observatory was a popular place Tuesday, Jan. 31, as people tried to catch a glimpse of a comet last seen 50,000 years ago.
Powell Observatory in Louisburg's Lewis-Young Park is owned and operated by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City.
LOUISBURG – Jessica Culbertson of Paola and her 9-year-old daughter Arya Walker were two of the first visitors in line to use the Ruisinger Telescope on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Powell Observatory.
They were two of the hundreds of people who visited the observatory during public viewing nights in late January and early February hoping to catch a glimpse of a green comet that was last visible from Earth during the Stone Age.
“If we missed it tonight, we’ve got to wait another 50,000 years,” Culbertson said.
Craig Eastley and his wife Rosanna Munoz of Lenexa weren’t far behind in line. When it was their turn, they peered into the Ruisinger Telescope aimed at Comet C/2022 E3, also known as the green comet for its viridescent glow created as a result of carbon being ejected from the comet as it warms.
The Ruisinger Telescope is a Newtonian reflector with a 30-inch diameter mirror, one of the largest telescopes open to the public in a five-state area, but Powell Observatory staff members told visitors last week that the green color is difficult to pick up with the human eye.
Eastley and Munoz confirmed that, saying the comet appeared more like a fuzzy blur of white through the telescope, but that didn’t dampen their enthusiasm for the event. They were still thrilled to get the opportunity to see the elusive comet streaking through the cosmos.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Munoz said.
Terry Conner, president of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City that owns and operates Powell Observatory, stood on the raised platform inside the dark dome and helped visitors use the Ruisinger Telescope.
Conner said media coverage of the comet and how it hadn’t appeared for 50,000 years generated a lot of public interest at the observatory. She was excited to see a lot of new faces during the public viewing events.
“Almost everybody I talked to had never been here before,” Conner said.
Inside the small classroom space at the observatory, visitors were warming up with hot chocolate and listening to David Young, director of Powell Observatory, talk about the comet.
Heather Ashcroft of Pleasant Hill brought her children, Kody Ashcroft and Krystal Driessen, to the observatory for the event. Heather homeschools her children, and she knew it would be a great learning experience.
Young used a celestial star globe to talk about constellations, and children in attendance received UV sensitive beads and pieces of real meteorites.
“You’ve got to get kids excited about science early,” Conner said.
Several members of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City set up their telescopes in a grassy area next to the observatory to check out the comet and other celestial objects.
Conner said the public viewing events were a success, but they also illustrated the need for more land and a larger building for Powell Observatory, which currently sits on a 1-acre tract in Lewis-Young Park.
That dream soon could become a reality with Powell Observatory’s recent purchase of nearly 20 acres in rural Miami County southeast of Louisburg near Drexel (see related story).
