PAOLA — The Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola will continue to be a happening place this week.
The Miami County Fair officially kicked off Sunday, July 17, with the Benefit Horse Show, but most of the activities are set for this week.
Talented 4-H members showed off their skills and animals during the Pet Show, Fishing Skillathon, Bike Derby and Barnyard Olympics on Saturday, July 23.
The fair fun continued Sunday, July 24, with the 4-H Dog Show and 4-H Horse Show.
Judging of a variety of projects began Monday, July 25, along with the Kiddie Tractor Pull, King Arthur Baking Contest and Public Fashion Revue.
More project judging was on tap Tuesday, July 26, along with the Ladies/Shepard’s Lead Show, 4-H/FFA Sheep Show and 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show.
Additional fair activities will take place throughout the week, including the 74th annual Paola Rotary Club Parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
The popular Mutton Bustin’ competition will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the rodeo arena, and the rodeo will close out the week Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Young ladies participating in the sweetheart, princess and queen fair pageant competitions will be selling tickets throughout the week. All of the royalty will be crowned before the start of the Mutton Bustin’ competition July 28.
The carnival in Wallace Park will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 27-30.
