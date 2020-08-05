Families enjoyed a picturesque summer evening during the 72nd annual Miami County Fair Parade sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club.
Spectators waved at floats and children grabbed handfuls of candy during the parade, which took place July 22 around Park Square and down to the fairgrounds at Wallace Park.
This year’s theme was “There’s No Place Like Home,” which was appropriate considering most Miami County residents have been spending a lot of time at home this year during the pandemic.
Some of the parade participants earned awards for their entries, and the results are listed below.
Open Class Floats
- 1. Miami County Dance Movement
- 2. Lisa Marie’s
- Photography
- 3. First Lutheran Church
Classic Auto
- 1. FLS Enterprises
- 2. Lonny Brewer Auto Repair & Tow
Antique Tractor
- 1. Gale Seibert
- 2. Rick Allen
Best Groomed Saddle Horse
- 1. Slyter Cattle
- Company
4-H Floats
1. Busy Beavers
