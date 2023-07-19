Three royalty fair titles are up for grabs at the Miami County Fair.
The three divisions of the pageant include Miami County Fair Sweetheart, Princess and Queen.
Last year’s queen Macayla Enman was crowned by her sister, Lana Enman, who had worn the crown the previous year. It was the first time that sisters had won the title consecutively.
Last year’s princess Brooklyn Kerr also is looking to make history. Kerr previously was crowned Miami County Fair Sweetheart, and she has a future goal of being crowned queen one day. The pageant triple crown has only been earned by one other girl.
Kennedy Wallace was last year's Miami County Fair Sweetheart.
The contestants had to sell tickets to win their titles, and this year’s contestants will do the same. The girls will be selling advance tickets at a $3 value.
All of the coronations will take place at the opening of the Mutton Bustin’ competition Thursday, July 27, at the rodeo arena.
The following is a list of this year’s royalty contestants and their bios.
QUEEN
Autumn Craig
Autumn Craig is the 19-year-old daughter of Justin and Amanda Craig. In the fall, she will be a sophomore at the University of Central Missouri.
Autumn’s hobbies include doing color guard, posting Tik Toks, eating fried foods and jamming out to classic rock music.
As a future high school English teacher and author, she has a strong love for literature and passion for education.
Autumn enjoys playing board games, cuddling with her cats and watching competitive reality shows.
Competing in pageants is a fairly new hobby for Autumn.
Shelby Hatcher
Shelby Hatcher is the 16-year-old daughter of Kendra Townsley and John Hatcher. In the fall, she will be a junior at Spring Hill High School.
Shelby is an active 4-H member in the Hillsdale Hustlers, Junior Leaders and Miami County Horse Club.
Most weekends throughout the year you can find Shelby and her horse, Reba, barrel racing with the KS01 National Barrel Horse Association.
In school, Shelby participates in student publications working on the yearbook and online newspaper. Last year, she was a staff writer, and this coming school year, she will add gallery manager to her list of responsibilities.
In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors, working on her photography and cooking.
Aubriannah Razo
Aubriannah Jane Marie Razo is the 17-year-old daughter of Jalene and Chris McPeek and Nicholas and Jamie Razo. In the fall, she will be a sophomore at Johnson County Community College.
Aubriannah enjoys camping with friends, shopping with her mom’s money, and cooking.
Chelbi Seely
Chelbi Seely is the 14-year-old daughter of Nick and Christina Seely. In the fall, she will be a freshman at Louisburg High School.
Chelbi enjoys hanging with family and friends, going to the lake, showing pigs, hunting, fishing and going out to eat.
Madyson Smotherman
Madyson Royce Smotherman is the 17-year-old daughter of KaCasy Smotherman. In the fall, she will be a senior at Paola High School.
Madyson enjoys raising and showing rabbits in 4-H, KSRBA and ARBA. She also shows goats, sheeps and hogs.
When she is not showing, she loves going on trips with FFA. She also likes fishing and hanging out with family and friends.
Princess
Everly Shinkle
Everly Shinkle is the 8-year-old daughter of Jake and Shawna Shinkle. In the fall, she will be in the third grade at Sunflower Elementary.
Everly loves dogs to her core. She is a girly-girl who loves all things fashion, glittery and bright.
She loves dance, and you can always find her flipping and spinning. Her family loves the sweet girl that she is.
Isabella Thompson
Isabella Thompson is the 12-year-old daughter of Whitney and David Inlow. In the fall, she will be in the seventh grade at Paola Middle School.
Isabella loves playing instruments, art, softball and dance.
Sweetheart
Phoebe Keller
Phoebe Keller is the 6-year-old daughter of Angela Argenson and Justin Keller. She will be in first grade at Trojan Elementary.
Phoebe enjoys gardening, art projects and being outside as much as possible.
She attends Paola School of Dance, Cub Scout Pack 3099 in Osawatomie and is a Junior Dazzler at OHS.
Reagan Love
Reagan Love is the 2-and-a half-year-old daughter of Wyatt and Madeline Love.
Reagan loves playing outside with her family and fishing with her dad.
Lanie Thornberg
Lanie Thornberg is the 2-year-old daughter of Tayler Yackle and Brennan Thornberg.
Lanie loves her family. She loves helping out with the farm chores and feeding her cows.
Lanie’s favorite summer activity is laying on the beach drinking Capri Suns.
Adaline Weir
Adaline Bell Weir is the 5-year-old daughter of Evan and Sadie Weir. In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Parker Elementary.
Adaline enjoys dancing, swimming, fishing and taking care of her farm animals.
She also loves being a big sister and helping others.
