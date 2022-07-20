Three royalty fair titles are up for grabs at the Miami County Fair.
The three divisions of the pageant include Miami County Fair Sweetheart, Princess and Queen.
The current Sweetheart is Laney Bowden; the current Princess is Dakota Moser; and the reigning Queen is Lana Inman.
The contestants had to sell tickets to win their titles, and this year’s contestants will do the same. The girls will be selling advance tickets at a $3 value.
All of the coronations will take place at the opening of the Mutton Bustin’ competition Thursday, July 28, at the rodeo arena.
The following is a list of this year’s royalty contestants and their bios.
QUEEN
Macayla Enman
Macayla is 20 years old and is the daughter of Carl and Lori Enman. In the fall, she will be a junior at Arkansas State University.
Macayla enjoys photography, baking and spending time with family and friends. She also likes gardening, volunteering and shopping.
Madyson Smotherman
Madyson is 16 years old and is the daughter of KaCasy Smotherman. In the fall, she will be a junior at Paola High School.
Madyson is a member of the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club, Paola FFA, Kansas Rabbit Breeders Association and the American Rabbit Breeders Association. She raises and shows rabbits, and trains and shows dogs. She enjoys fishing and traveling.
Madyson was the 2011 Miami County Sweetheart and the 2017 Miami County Fair Princess.
Shelby Hatcher
Shelby is 15 years old and is from Spring Hill. She is the daughter of Kendra Townsley and John Hatcher. In the fall, she will be a sophomore at Spring Hill High School. Shelby enjoys spending time with her friends, playing soccer, and riding her horse, Reba. She is active with the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club and the Miami County Horse Club.
PRINCESS
Brooklyn Kerr Brooklyn is 12 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Lance and Annie Kerr. In the fall, she will be an eighth-grader at Osawatomie Middle School.
Brooklyn likes to dance and tumble at Paola School of Dance. She plays basketball and runs cross country and track at Osawatomie Middle School. Brooklyn also loves to hang out with friends and family.
Freya Barnes
Freya is 8 years old and is from Louisburg. She is the daughter of Dustin and Ashley Barnes. In the fall, she will be a third-grader at Broadmoor Elementary.
Freya shows and raises rabbits. She enjoys painting, cooking, baking and playing outside.
SWEETHEART
Adaline Weir
Adaline is 4 years old and is from Parker. She is the daughter of Evan and Sadie Weir. In the fall, she will be in preschool at La Cygne Elementary.
Adaline enjoys fishing, playing with animals, swimming and cooking.
Amelia Shannon
Amelia is 5 years old and is from Richmond, Kan. She is the daughter of Brandon and Elisha Shannon. In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Central Heights.
Amelia enjoys playing T-ball and soccer. She also likes playing with her dogs, going fishing with her daddy, playing outside and going to the lake.
Charlotte Aude
Charlotte is 5 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Ben and Hannah Aude. In the fall, she will be a kindergartner at Swenson Center.
Charlotte loves to camp, ride bikes and play outside. She loves spending times with animals, especially horses. She’s excited to start her kindergarten year of school this fall.
Evelyn Waddle-Jackson
Evelyn is 3 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Tamara Jackson. In the fall, she will be in preschool at Swenson.
Evelyn enjoys spending time at her big sister’s farm, working with goats, coloring, painting and playing with her friends.
Joanna Finch
Joanna is 7 years old. She is the daughter of Cameron and Hannah Finch. In the fall, she will be a second-grader at Cottonwood Elementary.
Joanna enjoys playing dolls with her friends, hanging out with her family, and snuggling her cat.
Kennedy Wallace
Kennedy is 2 years old and is from Paola. She is the daughter of Cody and Tori Wallace.
Kennedy loves bubbles, playing outside in the water, feeding the fish and playing with her little sister.
Ryleigh Parson
Ryleigh is 4 years old and is the daughter of Skyler Lucas.
Ryleigh enjoys watching Disney, learning, coloring and playing outside with her family.
