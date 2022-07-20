A Miami County tradition for nearly 50 years will continue this summer. The Miami County Fair dates back to the 1950s. The fair association introduced a rodeo to the fair in 1974.
The Miami County Fair will bring the Grand River Rodeo action to Paola on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. The rodeo, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night, is triple sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association, Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association and Interstates Rodeo Association. The goal of the fair association is to draw members of these associations. However, local contestants are also encouraged to enter.
Those who attend the rodeo will see bucking horses and bulls, as well as steer wrestling. Roping events include tiedown calf roping, which is divided into two age groups.
Cowgirls (and young cowboys 13 and under) rope in the breakaway roping event. The calf is roped, runs pulling the rope from the saddle horn, and runs free. The rider never dismounts or ties the calf in this event.
Team roping requires a team of cowboys. The header ropes the head, neck or horns of a steer to turn it into position for the heeler to rope the heels.
In barrel racing, cowgirls race the clock rounding the barrels. Between events, the cowgirl flag team presents sponsor flags on horseback.
Rodeo gate price is $15. Children 6 and under are free. Fair pageant contestants are selling advance tickets for $12. Tickets will also be for sale in the fair office during fair week until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Emily and Loren McCrea have taken over the reins as rodeo co-chairmen this year.
