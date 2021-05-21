OSAWATOMIE – School is out and it’s time for a swim.
The USD 367 Family Aquatics Park is set to open at noon Monday, May 24, next to the USD 367 OZone Sports and Fitness Center.
Students enrolled in Osawatomie USD 367 during the 2020-21 school year swim free thanks to the Allen W. and Gladys A. Hawkins Charitable Foundation.
Entry fees are $1 for ages 4 and under, $2 for ages 5 to 18, and $4 for ages 19 and up. Masks are not required.
A three-month family pass (up to two adults and four children in the same household) is available for $135, according to OZone.
Free lunches for youths 18 and younger will be available noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 24 to July 30, according to OZone.
For information about scheduling pool parties, call the OZone at (913) 755-3622.
The aquatic park’s hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
