An early morning fire Wednesday, Feb. 15, destroyed a rural Miami County home west of Paola. The family is now looking for a new home.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

Cassie Orr-Sieberhein is no stranger to persevering through tragedies in her life.

In 2014, she lost her mother, and a year later, she lost her son, Keith Orr, during a hot August day. Keith was found along a section of railroad tracks about two miles southwest of Osawatomie, and investigation revealed that dehydration and heat exhaustion were contributing factors to Keith’s death.

