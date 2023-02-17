Cassie Orr-Sieberhein is no stranger to persevering through tragedies in her life.
In 2014, she lost her mother, and a year later, she lost her son, Keith Orr, during a hot August day. Keith was found along a section of railroad tracks about two miles southwest of Osawatomie, and investigation revealed that dehydration and heat exhaustion were contributing factors to Keith’s death.
The Osawatomie community rallied around Cassie and her family at that time, and she is needing their help once again after losing her home to a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the call came in at 5:06 a.m., and by the time fire firefighters arrived at the rural Miami County home, located at 30585 Osawatomie Road west of Paola, about 20 minutes later, it was completely engulfed in flames.
Martin said the firefighters took a defensive approach because they learned that all four occupants of the home had already safely evacuated.
Cassie said she got up to use the bathroom when she smelled smoke and felt heat coming from the attic.
“I was screaming and running to every corner of the house to wake everybody up,” Cassie said. “You just don’t realize how fast it goes.”
Cassie was able to successfully awaken her boyfriend, Joseph McCrackin; son, Ieann (Leo) Walker; and homeowner, Mike Harra. They all made it outside just in time to watch the smoke and flames overtake the house.
While waiting for firefighters to arrive, Cassie said Ieann was able to run around the house to his room, punch out a window, and grab two cats that were saved from the fire. A dog also was able to escape, but one cat that was in another bedroom perished in the fire, Cassie said.
Ieann was treated at the scene for scrapes on his arm and hands but did not require medical transport.
A total of 13 Paola firefighters battled the blaze with the assistance of fire engines sent from the Osawatomie Fire Department and Johnson County Fire District No. 1, as well as tender aid from Osawatomie, Louisburg and Wellsville fire departments, Martin said.
Members of the Overland Park Fire Department helped cover the Paola area while local firefighters were busy fighting the fire.
The timing of the early morning fire made it a difficult one for the Paola firefighters to respond to, as Martin said many of them are career firefighters scheduled to work at other departments, and shift changes can create staffing issues between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m.
Also, Martin said Paola’s water tender got stuck by a train at the Peoria Street crossing on the way to the fire.
It took the firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control. Martin said the fire appears to have originated up high in the garage area, and it could have been related to electrical space heaters or stove piping. The exact cause could not be determined.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.
Martin said the home was a total loss, and Red Cross was on the scene to assist the occupants.
Cassie said Red Cross provided a $500 gift card for a few nights at a local hotel, but she and her family members are now looking for another rental home in Miami County. In the meantime, they plan to take things day by day knowing they are lucky to be alive but still starting over with next to nothing but the clothes on their back.
“You do not realize what you miss and what gives you comfort until it's all taken away,” Cassie wrote in an online update after the fire. “Not being able to have a hot meal, not being able to grab ice from your freezer, or having pillows and blankets that you love to make your sleep comfortable. Not having your own things available just stinks.”
Cassie said she and her son still have a bad cough from the fire, but they are otherwise physically alright. Their dog is being housed at a pet clinic in Osawatomie, and friends are looking after their cats while they work to find a new place to live.
When they went back to survey the damage, there wasn’t much left, but the door to Ieann’s room was shut during the fire, which Cassie said helped save a few items.
Ieann was able to find his wallet and a pair of singed glasses that he was able to salvage, and most importantly they were able to save the urn holding the ashes of Cassie’s mother.
Cassie also grabbed her purse when she ran outside, which she said helped with proving identification while speaking with the Red Cross.
Community members wanting to help the family can make a donation to a GoFundMe page created by family friend Rachel Foster called “Family House Fire.”
Cassie said people can also contact her directly via Facebook under the name Cassie Rae Orr.
