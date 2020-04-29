The family of former Louisburg resident Ava Lou Littrell is trying to locate her. She is described as a white female, 5-8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, according to a news release from the Overland Park Police Department.
Littrell, who attended Louisburg High School, does not have a known residence and frequents the Overland Park and Kansas City metro areas, according to the release. Littrell has not had contact with her family since April 22, and they are concerned about her welfare, according to police.
Anyone who sees Ava Littrell or has any information about her is urged to call Overland Park Police Det. Kathleen Wedel at 913-344-8734 or the OPPD Communications Center.
