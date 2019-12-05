Tisha and Keith Oakley and their daughters collected 100 toys to donate to the Miami County Sheriff's Office Cops for Tots toy drive last year. The Osawatomie family plans to hold its annual toy drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at their home in the 100 block of 14th Street in Osawatomie. The family's home and property is adorned with 17,000 Christmas lights.