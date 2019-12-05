OSAWATOMIE – An Osawatomie family that collected 100 toys to donate to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots toy drive last year plans to hold their toy drive again this season.
The Oakley family toy drive will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at their home in the 100 block of 14th Street.
Keith and Tisha Oakley invite everyone to check out their light display, bring a toy and the children to get a picture with Santa, who will be handing out candy canes, hot cocoa and Santa hats for the kids.
Residents traveling on Parker Avenue, a short distance west of Osawatomie High School, will have no trouble spotting the family’s home at 160 14th St. – it will be the one bathed in 17,000 Christmas lights.
The event will be similar to the 2018 toy drive when the Oakley family – Tisha and Keith and their children Amaya and Karina – served hot cocoa and candy canes to people who marveled at the family’s display of 12,325 lights adorning the house, garage, driveway and trees.
Christmas is Keith's favorite holiday, and he adds more lights to the display each year. In keeping with that tradition, the family upped the ante by nearly 5,000 lights this holiday season.
“I think they can see our house from outer space,” Tisha Oakley joked at last year’s toy drive.
The family started the toy drive as a way to give back to the community and brighten Christmas for some local children.
