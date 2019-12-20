OSAWATOMIE – Friday the 13th was not unlucky for an Osawatomie family who collected toys to donate to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots toy drive.
“We took 205 items to the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at lunch today,” Tisha Oakley said in an email Friday, Dec. 13.
The total nearly doubled the family’s 2018 drive that brought in 107 toys.
“We hoped that we would at least make last year's mark but we never imagined that we would collect the amount we did,” Oakley said in the email. “We are so happy that we were able to collect anything let alone 205 items!”
Oakley, a human services specialist with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, credited the toy drive’s success to all the people who donated toys and helped with the drive.
“We thank everyone who donated and helped out, and we wish everyone a Merry Christmas!” she said.
The toy drive, which lasted through Thursday, Dec. 12, kicked off Dec. 6-7 with a visit from Santa.
St. Nick had no trouble spotting the Oakleys’ home from his sleigh in the night sky. Their house in the 100 block of 14th Street was bathed in more than 17,000 Christmas lights.
Keith and Tisha Oakley invited everyone to check out their light display, bring a toy and the children to get a picture with Santa, who handed out candy canes, hot cocoa and Santa hats for the kids.
Keith, who said his favorite holiday is Christmas, added more than 5,000 lights to the display this year. Last year’s festive panorama featured 12,335 lights adorning the house, garage, driveway and trees.
Tisha joked that the expanded 2019 display of 17,740 lights was so large that one photograph couldn’t capture the entire scene.
People driving by often brake to marvel at the lights and take photos each holiday season. More importantly, a number of them stopped this past week to donate a toy.
“The smiles on the kids' faces are totally worth all the nights standing in the cold waiting for people to stop by,” Tisha said.
