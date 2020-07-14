OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Farmers’ Market is set to open at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the 500 block of Main Street at the vacant lot next to La Hacienda restaurant, according to a notice from the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce.
The market, which features fresh garden produce, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through August, according to the chamber.
For more information or to volunteer to help at the market, call the chamber at 913-755-4114 or email chamber@osawatomiechamber.org.
