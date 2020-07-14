200715_mr_ag_market

OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Farmers’ Market is set to open at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the 500 block of Main Street at the vacant lot next to La Hacienda restaurant, according to a notice from the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce.

The market, which features fresh garden produce, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through August, according to the chamber.

For more information or to volunteer to help at the market, call the chamber at 913-755-4114 or email chamber@osawatomiechamber.org.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.