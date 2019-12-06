OSAWATOMIE – A faulty underground cable caused most of Osawatomie to lose power about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.
The cable is essential for delivering power from one section of the substation to another, according to city officials. City crews isolated the substation and connected to Evergy (formerly known as Kansas City Power and Light) to restore power.
Interim City Manager Mike Smith said Friday the power outage was only for a short time, and some residents did not lose power if they were not on the affected grid.
After the faulty cable was identified, city crews waited until 1 a.m. to cut the power again to clear the cable, Smith said. Power was then restored.
"The underground cable burnt. It was a 1970 cable so it was about 50 years old," Smith said.
The city substation will continue to be powered by Evergy until the cable can be replaced, according to the news release.
City officials said power will have to be turned off again in the near future in order to replace the cable and reconnect to the city substation.
Residents will be provided with as much notice as possible in advance of the work, Smith said. He did not have an exact date for the replacement project because the city still has to obtain the new cable.
City crews plan on completing the work late at night to minimize the inconvenience, according to the release.
