LOUISBURG – An award-winning feature film shot in and around Louisburg in 2018 will be shown at the Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park for a one-week engagement starting Friday, Nov. 15.
“The Land” is about a 60-something farming couple who face an uncertain future as they strive to hold onto their way of life.
The film was written, produced, and directed by independent filmmakers Mary Settle Pruitt and Stephen Wallace Pruitt. The husband-and-wife team own Overland Park-based Never2Late Productions.
The filmmakers used several Louisburg locations, including Broadway Street (at night); Hometown Feed and Supply; the Guetterman farm; Fred and Linda Knop’s house and barn, and Denise German’s Victorian house, barn and fields.
The film opened at the iconic Chinese Theater in Hollywood in June and has since taken top honors at film festivals in Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Iowa, according to a press release.
Stephen Pruitt provided a brief preview of the feature film, which stars Herman Johansen, Kathleen Warfel and Davis DeRock:
“Sixty-something farming couple John and Mary Lou Martin come face-to-face with mistakes from their pasts and an uncertain future as they strive to hold onto the only life they've ever known. Inspired by those set adrift by circumstances that leave them too old to start over and yet too young to give up, the film explores the question, ‘Are we more than what we do?’”
“The Land” will be shown for one week on the big screen at the Glenwood Arts Theater, located at 95th Street and Mission Road. Showings will take place daily, Friday through Thursday, Nov. 21.
The film will be shown four times Friday and Saturday, with the first show starting at 12:10 p.m. and the last viewing beginning at 7:35 p.m. The film will play three times on Sunday, beginning at 12:10 p.m., with the last show at 5:15 p.m. On Monday, showings start at 1:15 p.m. and conclude with a 7:15 p.m. viewing. Showings are slated for 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will range from 1:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Check with the Glenwood for a full listing.
