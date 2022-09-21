When Cee Kueser started quilting after her son was born 50 years ago, she didn’t realize it would become a lifelong passion.
She started just piecing, which is the act of assembling and stitching pieces of fabric together to make a quilt block.
In 1985, she bought her first longarm quilting machine, and she took her skills to another level.
Six years ago, Cee added a computer to the process, which has opened up another world of design capabilities.
“It’s stimulating to me,” Cee said of her love of quilting. “I like the creative process.”
Cee has been a member of the Miami County Quilters Guild since 2009, and she will be the featured quilter during the guild’s annual Drag and Brag Quilt Show this weekend.
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Holy Trinity Parish Center located at 501 E. Chippewa St. in Paola.
Visitors who attend the show will be able to see all kinds of quilts hung on display, as well as participate in a silent auction that ends at 2 p.m. Sunday.
There also will be vendors, demonstrations, hourly door prizes, and a children’s activity corner at the show.
Cee has been a familiar face at the show. Last year, she displayed a Civil War diary quilt that she spent seven years making. The quilt is one of her favorites, and it features 369 different types of fabric.
The colors of blue and gray in the quilt help tell the story of the Union and Confederate sides, and the red is symbolic of the battles.
She made the Civil War quilt using the paper piecing process, which is one of her favorites.
Paper piecing refers to sewing fabrics to a paper foundation, which sometimes has a pattern printed on it, to stabilize the quilt block due to unusual geometric shapes or intricate designs.
“You get such precision out of it,” Cee said.
She also loves making kaleidoscope quilts using the stack-n-whack technique. The process uses different layers of fabric cut at different angles.
“I find it exciting,” Cee said.
Cee and her husband, John, recently moved into a new home south of Louisburg, where Cee has an entire workshop set up to have fun exploring different quilting techniques.
On the wall of the new workshop is a large quilt featuring 72 different ways to use half-square triangles. Cee said she made it as a demonstration for the beginner’s quilting class she teaches for the guild, but she likely will give it to her son who was born in 1972.
The new home is about a mile from where Cee grew up, and her son and daughter also live nearby.
Cee said her husband is supportive of her quilting passion, and he’s even picked up on some of the quilting lingo, such as “fat quarter,” which is a piece of fabric 18 inches by 22 inches.
“For my birthday I wanted to go to the Vintage Sewing Machine Museum in Tulsa, and he said OK,” Cee said.
Cee has several vintage sewing machines in her workshop, and when she’s not quilting, she can often be found tinkering with one of the old machines.
“My dad was a mechanic,” Cee said. “I just play with them.”
With seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a large extended family, Cee keeps herself busy making quilts for others. She also enjoys participating in the guild’s community service projects.
This year, Cee and her fellow guild members made blankets for a local veterinarian office. In the past, they have made neck pillows for people with injuries, lap quilts for nursing home residents, quilts for veterans, and more.
Cee said she was excited to learn she will be the featured quilter at this year’s Drag and Brag Quilt Show put on by the Miami County Quilters Guild.
“It’s a big honor,” Cee said.
