PAOLA - A lot can happen in one year.
When Annabelle Shaw first presented the idea of a dog park to the Paola City Council in April, 2019, she was a 13-year-old girl with a dream of creating a safe place to play with her family’s Boston Terrier named Baxter.
Now, one year later, Annabelle is a 14-year-old freshman at Paola High School who has successfully spearheaded a multifaceted fundraising and marketing campaign that has collected more than $20,000 in donations for the dog park.
And Baxter also has a playmate, another Boston Terrier named Fern who the family adopted.
The process hasn’t been an easy one, and Annabelle has received a lot of help from the community along the way.
Paola Police Chief Don Poore has been supportive from the beginning, working as a liaison between the city and Annabelle’s Paola Dog Park Task Force. City officials agreed to collect donations and keep them in a separate fund designated for the dog park. Donations to the city for public use are tax deductible.
The dog park group has also received donations of talent from Paola High School graduates Maddie Armbruster and Hannah Kinaman. Armbruster, who is studying architecture at Kansas State University, helped design the dog park. Kinaman, who is a graphic artist, designed the dog park’s logo and all the park’s signs.
Brad and Robin Ennis helped with the donation process, providing accounting skills, collecting donations and working to apply for grants.
Monty Chayer with Edward Jones helped Annabelle estimate costs of supplies, come up with goals and stick to a budget.
Kim Muckelbauer is another community member who stepped up, serving as the voice of the dog park in the schools and helping to organize fundraising efforts.
A couple of months ago, Bob Burns, who helped pioneer the Shawnee Mission Dog Park, and Karla Vialle, a local dog agility trainer, joined the Paola Dog Park Task Force.
The dog park is located at Lake Miola, on a large grassy area south of the parking lot near the boat ramp on the southwest portion of the lake. The indented land, which is the site of the old fish hatchery pond, is about the size of a football field. Restrooms are already located nearby.
Although the fundraising goal for the entire park is $40,000, Annabelle and her fellow volunteers reached a milestone in March when they surpassed the $21,000 goal needed to install the 1,200-foot black epoxy-coated chain-link perimeter fence around the site.
Patriot Fence of Olathe began installing the fence Saturday, April 18, and Annabelle and her mother, Alexis, were there proudly watching the culmination of a year’s worth of work.
“As a mom and a Paola resident, I’ve marveled at how much the community has come together and rallied behind my daughter’s idea,” Alexis said. “When Annabelle first decided to start this, I encouraged her because positive change and giving to others is important, but I didn’t realize how much she would learn that ordinary citizens can come together to make something amazing. I hope that her story encourages others to make change and work hard to build a better community. Don’t wait for someone else to do it, if a teenager can do this much, just imagine what we all can do.”
Plans are in place to add a walking path, benches and trees at the dog park. The city is donating some trees that Parks and Grounds Superintendent Brad Kinaman has been nurturing, as well as some old fire hydrants that will be used as decor and restroom options for the dogs.
Doggie bag dispensers and trash receptacles will also be installed, and city officials have been adamant that residents who use the park must clean up after their pet to keep the park clean, or it could be closed.
Annabelle eventually hopes to raise enough funds for more park amenities, including a water fountain that has a drinking spigot at the top for humans and a bowl at the bottom for dogs, handicap-accessible ramps and a hill for the dogs to play king of the hill atop.
Fundraising is still a priority for the dog park volunteers, and community members and businesses can help out by making tax-deductible contributions to the city’s dog park fund. Paola City Hall is located at 19 E. Peoria St. and can be reached at (913) 259-3600.
For more information about the fundraising efforts, visit the Paola Dog Park Facebook page.
For now, though, Annabelle is going to enjoy the new off-leash dog park amenity, and she hopes her fellow community members join her.
“This whole experience has taught me how important it is for people to work together for change,” Annabelle said. “I could have just stopped when I made the complaint that Paola didn’t have a dog park, but I decided to act on it, and look at how much was accomplished in only a year. Imagine what kind of world we could live in if we all worked together.”
