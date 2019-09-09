LOUISBURG - A ruptured water line that disrupted service Thursday afternoon in Louisburg and caused the city to ask residents to conserve water was caused by a fence post.
Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd said Friday a company was driving a fence post into the ground when it struck the line.
The company started work putting up the fence before receiving its Kansas One-Call locates which would have indicated the location of the water line, near U.S. Highway 69 and 283rd Street southwest of the community, Hufferd said.
The area where the break occurred is primarily agriculture.
The company reported the break about 2 p.m. Thursday and a Public Works crew isolated the leak a short time later.
"We've had leaks in that general area before so we knew right where to go (to isolate it)," Hufferd said.
Water service was disrupted to some residents for about 4 1/2 hours while the repair work was taking place. The line was back in operation about 6:30 p.m. and water service was restored a short time later to residents who were without water or had low water pressure.
The break did not tax the city's water supply, Hufferd said.
"The water loss was minimal," he said.
