For the past 30 years, a whole generation of Ukrainians have been getting a taste of freedom and democracy, and Miami County District Court Judge Steven Montgomery has been right in the middle of it.
Montgomery first traveled to Ukraine in 2010 as part of a program through USAID (United States Agency for International Development). The program was sponsored by the United States and Ukraine governments, working with the Leavitt Institute for International Development.
The goal was for Ukrainians to be exposed to western-based judicial procedures to help transition the Ukrainian judicial system into an adversarial or jury-trial format.
When Montgomery arrived in Ukraine in 2010, he found himself teaching Ukrainian law students at different universities in the capital city of Kyiv during the day on Mondays and Tuesdays and then working with Ukrainian lawyers and judges in the evening.
He then would hop on a train to Kharkiv near the country’s eastern border with Russia and follow the same teaching schedule on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“I experienced how thirsty these people are for democracy,” Montgomery said in 2012.
But he also noticed differences depending on what region of Ukraine he was in.
In Kharkiv, which is about 25 miles from the Russian border, nearly everyone spoke Russian, and they might not respond if you tried to talk to them in Ukrainian, Montgomery said.
In Kyiv, they would prefer you speak Ukrainian, but most people would still respond to Russian, Montgomery explained.
In the more western locations, such as Lviv, they only spoke Ukrainian and would likely not respond to Russian, Montgomery said.
The differences could be noticed in the classrooms too. When Montgomery spoke to university students in Kharkiv, he remembers the regular instructor was an older woman from the Soviet era. She ended up interrupting his lesson and reminding the students that the judicial system Montgomery was describing is very American and could never be a reality in Ukraine. Montgomery politely asked her to let him continue while he was leading the class.
Montgomery also remembers being warned that everything he said during these lectures was likely being recorded and would be shown to Ukrainian officials, some of whom were still sympathetic to the Soviet cause.
Still, Montgomery was undeterred. He knew Ukraine’s court system needed to evolve if it ever was to join the European Union.
“When you see people in a country like this, on the cusp of development and coming into their own, it makes me excited and gives me the incentive to help,” Montgomery said at the time.
He stuck with the program, and in 2012 Montgomery traveled back to Ukraine as one of four American judges for a national mock trial competition.
A Taste of Miami County
In 2013, it was Montgomery’s turn to play host.
The judge welcomed three of Ukraine’s top law students to Miami County as part of the same USAID program. It was the first time in America for the three students, who each earned final places in the program’s national mock trial competition the year before.
Olena Fedorchenko, Mariia Darmohrai and Siuzanna Mnatsakanian spent three weeks in Miami County shadowing prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges.
In 2014, Montgomery and his fellow Miami County legal colleagues welcomed interns from the Republic of Moldova who had won a mock trial competition held by the Leavitt Institute. Moldova borders Ukraine to the north and east and Romania to the west.
More Moldovan interns continued to visit Miami County through the program during the following few years until the COVID-19 pandemic forced everything to go virtual in 2020. Montgomery and his fellow American legal representatives continued to teach legal lessons to Ukrainians, Moldovans and others participating in the program.
In fact, Montgomery said Zoom virtual classes were taking place Wednesday, Feb. 23, one day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed everything.
Under Attack
Like most Americans, Montgomery was heartbroken and angered as he watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine play out on news reports from all over the world.
But unlike most Americans, Montgomery has treasured memories of time spent in the very locations that are now under attack.
In Kharkiv, Montgomery remembers touring Freedom Square, one of the largest city squares in the world.
“It was peaceful. There were ice cream stands, cafés and coffee houses,” Montgomery said. “Now I’m seeing pictures of tanks and bodies. It’s really surreal.”
He finds his thoughts dwelling on the Ukrainian people, especially those he became so close to through the Leavitt Institute. Most concerning to Montgomery is news reports of a possible Russian “hit list” of Ukrainians, including professionals like doctors, lawyers and judges.
Montgomery and his colleagues in the Leavitt Institute have been urging those previously involved in the program to get out of Ukraine.
“We are trying to help them find places temporarily in Eastern Europe,” Montgomery said.
One of those places is Moldova, where more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge because no visa is needed to travel between Ukraine and Moldova.
Montgomery said he is proud that many of the former Moldovan interns who visited Miami County are now back home in Moldova and sheltering Ukrainian refugees.
Help From Abroad
Retired Paola attorney Sandy Hartley developed a close relationship with the Moldovan interns while they were in Kansas, and she is now in close contact with Ana Indoitu, who was a Moldovan intern in Miami County in 2015.
Ana has established a fund that is being used to house and feed Ukrainian refugees, and Hartley has in turn worked to establish the Miami County Ukrainian Refugee Fund at First Option Bank. Unlike other charitable organizations, Hartley said the fund is unique in that all donations are being wired directly to Ana’s fund to help the refugees.
Hartley herself is sweeping out the account every other day and making her own contribution by paying the $50 wire transfer fee to send the funds to Moldova.
Hartley said there is an immediate need, and she’s not sure how long the account will remain open, so she is urging local residents to donate what they can now.
“It doesn’t matter how much you donate,” she said.
With Russian troops so close to the Moldovan border, she realizes things can change at any time, but if the window closes and the money can no longer be transferred, Hartley said the funds will be returned to the donors.
In the meantime, she will continue to keep Ana and all of the other Moldovans and Ukrainians in her thoughts and prayers.
“She’s valiant,” Hartley said of Ana. “I’ve been wearing the Moldovan scarf that she gave me everywhere I go.”
Montgomery also continues to be in close contact with his friends and colleagues from Moldova and Ukraine. On Feb. 24, he received an email from Tetiana Shamrai, who was the director of the Leavitt Institute’s Ukraine program in 2010.
Montgomery was relieved to hear she was safe in Belgium, but he then learned her family is still very much in danger.
“I am in shock, heartbroken and terrified that something like this is happening in the 21st century to a peaceful country. MY peaceful country,” Shamrai wrote. “In the morning I talked to my brother, he was at Lutsk in the Western Ukraine where his work is located — the city was shelled already 4 times from the side of Belarus between 5 and 7 a.m. It was quiet in Sumy, where my mom is, until 11:00. The Russian tanks crossed the border into the Sumy region around 11:00. After that is was not so quiet. Mom is at this moment, as I am typing, sitting in the basement of her apartment building; there is a battlefield 800 meters from there.”
The letter concludes with the statement: “Glory to Ukraine!”
Montgomery said when Ukrainians greet each other with this phrase, the other often replies with “Glory to the heroes!” The phrase has become a symbol of democracy and of resistance against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
While uncertainty is still swirling around the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Montgomery said he is hoping for the best-case scenario.
“I hope the world sanctions bring the Russian economy to its knees and Putin realizes that this is not going to be a push-over militarily,” Montgomery said.
