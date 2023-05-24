voting machine

Election results are posted online at www.republic-online.com.

 File photo

Miami County residents interested in serving on a city or school board need to file by noon Thursday, June 1, for the 2023 general election.

Prospective candidates should file in person at the Miami County Clerk/Elections Office in the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.