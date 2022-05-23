PAOLA – All local city and county races have at least one candidate as the election filing deadline is one week away.
The deadline is noon Wednesday, June 1 for any offices that file in the Miami County Clerk/ Election Office, in Paola.
All three county commission races are contested.
Incumbent Phil Dixon and challenger Jene Vickrey, both Lousiburg Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commission District No. 1 seat
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan and challenger Dan Mattox, both Spring Hill Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commission District No. 4 seat.
Incumbent Danny Gallagher and challenger Keith Diediker, both Paola Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commissioner District No. 5 seat.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, will seek to retain her position. She is running unopposed at present.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions are on the November ballot. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Election page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org.
Candidates for those positions continue to file each week. The Clerk/Election office posts an updated list of filings on its Facebook page.
City
The Paola City Council Ward 2 seat held by Trent Upshaw and the Ward 4 seat held by LeAnne Shields are up for election. Both incumbents filed for reelection late last week. They are running unopposed as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.
On the Louisburg City Council, the Ward 1 seat held by Scott Margrave is up for election, as is the Ward 2 seat held by Tiffany Ellison. Both council members will seek to retain their seats. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Margrave and Ellison are running unopposed.
Persons interested in running for city or county positions have to file in person by June 1 at the County Clerk’s Office in the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The general election is Nov. 8. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 2.
More election information, including a complete list of all the national, state, county and city positions on the ballot this year, can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website.
