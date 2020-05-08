Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts, Sheriff Frank Kelly, Paola City Councilman Trent Upshaw, and state Sen. Caryn Tyson all have something common – they have filed for reelection this fall.
Those interested in joining them on the ballot in the 2020 election will need to make their intentions known in the coming days. The filing deadline for local, state and national offices is noon Monday, June 1. It's also the deadline to withdraw from a race or change party affiliation for the August primary.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
People interested in filing for local offices need to do so through the Miami County Clerk’s Office. The Miami County Administration Building, where the office is located, remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus (COVID—19) pandemic.
County Clerk Janet White asks that prospective candidates call the County Clerk’s office at (913) 294-3976 with any questions about how to file for a local office. The county clerk also serves at the county’s election officer.
Those interested in running for state and national offices need to file with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office in Topeka.
County Offices
Several county offices are up for election this year. The following is a list of filings for each position as of 8 a.m. Friday, May 8:
County Commissioner District 2: Incumbent Rob Roberts.
County Commissioner District 3: Incumbent George Pretz.
Miami County’s website includes a map of the boundary lines for each commission district.
County Attorney: No filings. The position currently is held by County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder.
County Clerk: Incumbent Janet White.
County Register of Deeds: Incumbent Katie Forck.
County Sheriff: Incumbent Frank Kelly.
County Treasurer: No filings. The position currently is held by Treasurer Jennie Fyock.
Numerous Township offices and Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen positions are up for election. (For a full list, see the accompanying chart).
City Offices
The cities of Paola and Louisburg each have two city council positions up for election. Here are those filings:
Paola City Council Precinct 2: Incumbent Trent Upshaw.
Paola City Council Precinct 4: No filings. The seat currently is held by Councilman Aaron Nickelson.
Louisburg City Council At-Large: No filings. The seat currently is held by Councilman Steve Town.
Louisburg City Council Precinct 4: No filings. The seat currently is held by Councilman Thorvald McKiearnan.
The cities of Paola and Louisburg have maps on their websites that indicate the boundary lines for their council positions, which each city refers to as Wards.
State Offices
Two state Senate seats and three state House seats that represent portions of Miami County are up for election. Here are the filings as of 8 a.m Friday, May 8, according to the Secretary of State’s website:
Senate District 12: Incumbent Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican.
In Miami County, District 12 includes the cities of Fontana, Louisburg (partial), and Osawatomie (partial), and the townships of Miami, Mound, Osage, Osawatomie, Sugar Creek and Valley (partial).
Senate District 37: Becca Peck, an Overland Park Democrat. The seat is currently held by Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican.
In Miami County, District 37 includes the cities of Bucyrus, Hillsdale, Louisburg (partial), Osawatomie (partial), Paola and Spring Hill, and the townships of Marysville, Middle Creek, Paola, Richland, Stanton, Ten Mile, Valley (partial) and Wea.
House District 5: Incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican.
In Miami County, District 5 includes the city of Osawatomie (partial), and the townships of Mound, Osawatomie, Stanton, and Valley (partial).
House District 6: Incumbent Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, and Clifford Blackmore, a Paola Republican.
In Miami County, District 6 includes the cities of Bucyrus, Fontana, Hillsdale, Louisburg, Osawatomie (partial) and Paola, and the townships of Marysville (partial), Miami, Middle Creek, Osage, Paola, Richland, Sugar Creek, Ten Mile, Valley (partial) and Wea.
House District 26: Dr. W. Michael Shimeall, an Olathe Democrat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Andy Thomas, an Olathe Republican.
In Miami County, District 26 includes the city of Spring Hill and the township of Marysville (partial).
Other Offices
Headliners for the 2020 election will be the presidential race, as well as U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats.
The ballot also will include a number of judges in the state who are up for retention at the District Court, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court levels.
The Kansas Secretary of State’s Elections Division is responsible for the administration of all national and state elections and works with each of the 105 county election officers to execute those elections, according to the Secretary of State’s website. All candidates for national office, state office and state judicial positions must file their candidacy with the office.
For assistance with election information, call 800-262-VOTE (8683).
Local Filings
For a list of people who have filed for local offices, see the Miami County Clerk’s Facebook page. The list is updated regularly. The following is the list through 8 a.m. Friday, May 8, in the order in which they were received by the clerk’s office since January.
- George Pretz, Republican, Osawatomie, filed for Miami County Commissioner District 3.
- George Pretz, Republican, Osawatomie, filed for West Valley (12) Precinct Committeeman.
- Julia Stegeman, Republican, Louisburg, filed for Wea Township Trustee.
- Cathy Caldwell, Republican, Osawatomie, filed for Osawatomie City 04 Precinct Committeewoman.
- Bonnie (Rob) Roberts, Republican, Paola, filed for Miami County Commissioner District 2.
- Janet White, Republican, Beagle, filed for Miami County Clerk.
- Marjorie Pretz, Republican, Osawatomie, filed for West Valley (12) Precinct Committeewoman.
- Frank W. Kelly, Republican, Paola, filed for Miami County Sheriff.
- Nancy Carol Tyrrell, Democrat, Osawatomie, filed for Osawatomie City 03, Precinct Committeewoman.
- Douglas Charles Tyrrell, Democrat, Osawatomie, filed for Osawatomie City 03, Precinct Committeeman.
- Kay Barkis, Democrat, Louisburg, filed for Ten Mile Precinct Committeewoman.
- Marvin Wm. Barkis, Democrat, Louisburg, filed for Ten Mile Precinct Committeeman.
- Helen V. Brand, Democrat, Beagle, filed for Mound Precinct Committeewoman.
- Charles R. Brand, Democrat, Beagle, filed for Mound Precinct Committeeman.
- Helen V. Brand, Democrat, Beagle, filed for Mound Township Trustee.
- Charles R. Brand, Democrat, Beagle, filed for Mound Township Treasurer.
- Robert T. (Ted) Stout, Democrat, Paola, filed for Paola City 04, Precinct Committeeman.
- Katie R. Forck, Republican, Hillsdale, filed for Miami County Register of Deeds.
- Trent Upshaw, Republican, Paola, filed for Paola City Council, Precinct 2.
- Carla Blackmore, Republican, Paola, filed for Paola City 01, Precinct Committeewoman.
- Clifford Blackmore, Republican, Paola, filed for Paola City 01, Precinct Committeeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.