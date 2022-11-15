PAOLA — A final site plan for two new turf ballfields at Wallace Park was approved by the Paola City Council with a 3-1 vote Nov. 8, but opposition from Paola American Legion members and a threat of legal action still hangs over the project.
Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa got the go-ahead to start the project back in August, when Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking council vote to move forward with the $2.5 million plan.
But design plans for the fields have been questioned, especially since the approved plans include taking out some of the existing gravel parking south of the Legion and instead adding additional gravel parking north of the fields and east of the Legion.
Mike Welter spoke on behalf of the Paola American Legion at the August council meeting and raised concerns about parking, especially on busy Bingo nights.
At the heart of the debate has been a legal agreement and quitclaim deed from 2019 in which the Legion agreed to give the city land and turn over operation of the existing ballfields so they could be improved and better utilized.
That agreement was signed by then Legion Commander Harlen Fletcher. Fletcher passed away in 2021, and current Legion members have said they didn’t know about the agreement until a few months ago.
There has been little open discussion about the agreement during the past few weeks, as City Manager Randi Shannon has told City Council and Planning Commission members to not talk about aspects of the agreement outside of executive session, per the advice of City Attorney Lee Tetwiler.
Legion Finance Officer Pete Bell recently wrote a letter to the editor that was published in the Republic on Nov. 2. In the letter, Bell says the city is trying to take more land than the Legion intended to give for recreational development.
“Our intent was never to give away the footprint of ground under our building, and that is exactly what the city has taken,” Bell wrote. “They further have acknowledged their guilt on several occasions by telling us that they will deed back some of the ground but not all of it. In doing so they have devalued our building by limiting access on two sides.”
Former Paola City Manager Jay Wieland spoke during the Nov. 8 council meeting. Wieland retired in early 2020, but he was present during the initial discussions between the Legion and the city that began back in 2016.
Wieland said the Legion first approached the city about the proposal, not the other way around, and he emphasized that the city has never wanted to own the ground under the Legion building. Wieland said the city has dealt with a number of issues stemming from the city owning the Paola Community Center but not the land underneath it, and that is not a situation city officials would want to replicate.
“There was never any discussion of the city taking the land under the building,” Wieland said. “There is no reason we would ever want to do that.”
The wording in the agreement describes the property in the quitclaim deed as “the Legion baseball fields and adjoining property excluding the Post 156 building and paved parking.”
Bell also spoke at the Nov. 8 meeting. He agreed that the Legion first approached the city, but he said the city has tried to take additional land, and he said the proof is that the city offered to deed some of it back to the Legion.
Bell questioned why the proposed plan for the ballfields wasn’t designed to fit in the land east of the Legion parking lot.
“You’ve already started construction, encroaching on our southern property,” Bell said. “Why design a ballfield that won’t fit in the land you have?”
Bell went on to say the Legion is seeking a lawyer to represent them and potentially file a lawsuit against the city.
“We’re not pleased with the way we’ve been treated,” Bell said. “We’re now going to be forced to get an attorney.”
Paola planning commissioners, during their October meeting, raised concerns about parking and an underground gas line that runs along the west side of the existing field near the Legion.
The planning commissioners eventually voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the site plan conditional upon the gas line issue being resolved and the legal agreement between the city and Legion being finalized.
During the Nov. 8 council meeting, City Planner Jessica Newton said the city has been in contact with Kansas Gas Company, and the existing franchise agreement states that if the line needs to be rerouted, it will be at the expense of the gas company. She added that a gas company official said the depths of the line are good, and it should not be an issue, but they are prepared to relocate if necessary.
Newton also mapped out the plan for parking, stating that the total project area is 4.06 acres, which includes the extension of the existing gravel parking lot on the north side of the fields. According to the site plan, the west side gravel lot will have 32 spaces, and the north side gravel lot will have 67 spaces.
A light will also be installed on an outfield pole that will illuminate the north parking lot from dusk to dawn, according to the site plan.
In addition, the city will create a walking trail from the expanded north gravel parking lot to the paved parking lot for the Paola Family Pool to the east, which has 90 spaces.
The fence around parking near the other existing fields south of Wallace Park Drive is being removed so people could also park there and have easier access to walk north to the new turf fields.
City Council member LeAnne Shields asked about the Planning Commission’s condition that the legal agreement between the city and Legion be finalized before proceeding.
City Manager Randi Shannon said it’s clear from listening to the tape of the meeting that the planning commissioners were talking about the parking issue, and the current site plan addresses parking, including three options for ADA parking.
Shields referenced the council memorandum that said “Finalization of the Legion Legal Agreement,” and Shannon deferred to City Attorney Lee Tetwiler.
Tetwiler cautioned the council members to not get into discussions that should be taking place in executive session, and he also warned them from taking action that could lead to a breach of the city’s contract of more than $2 million with Mammoth Sports.
“This train has left the station,” Tetwiler said. “I don’t know what we’re talking about.”
Tetwiler said the only agreement he is aware of is the one signed by Harlen Fletcher and then Mayor Artie Stuteville in December 2019, and that is what the city is operating with.
The council members eventually voted 3-1 to approve the final site plan for the ballfields. Council members Dave Smail, Deborah Hayes and Kathy Peckman voted “yes,” and council member Shields voted “no.”
Scott Golubski also spoke during the Nov. 8 meeting. Golubski said he was president of Paola Youth Baseball and a member of the Legion Baseball Board at the time of the discussions with the city. Golubski confirmed that the city was approached and asked to take the land and ballfields so that needed improvements could be made.
Golubski said he realizes not everyone is happy at the moment, but he encouraged everyone to think about how positive it will be once the ballfields are complete and bringing tournaments to town for local youths.
“This is something that the kids in the community really, really need,” Golubski said. “I think everybody will be happy, and they’ll forget about all of the problems it took to get here.”
The city currently has no timetable or funding allocation for the second phase of the project, which has an estimated price tag of more than $6 million and includes reconstruction of the grass ballfields south of Wallace Park Drive, as well as construction of two multipurpose grass fields and lighting east of the grass ballfields.
