221109_mr_elementary_01

Rebecca Finley (back row, center) poses for a picture with her fourth-grade students at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg after being named USD 416 Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG — Rebecca Finley is in her 20th year of teaching.

Beside reaching that milestone, 2022-2023 has special meaning for the fourth-grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos