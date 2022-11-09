LOUISBURG — Rebecca Finley is in her 20th year of teaching.
Beside reaching that milestone, 2022-2023 has special meaning for the fourth-grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.
Finley was recently named USD 416 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“I was completely surprised to be USD 416’s Elementary Teacher of the Year,” Finley said. “Dr. Biermann and my principal, Cindy Apple, had invited my family to be part of the celebration. So when Dr. Biermann said, ‘Mrs. Finley, you are the Elementary Teacher of the Year!’ all four of them (husband and three grown children) started walking across the gym toward me.
“My son has video of me turning towards them with my hand to my chest and my mouth open wide,” Finley said. “Our youngest daughter had flown in from Chicago the day before so she could be there. It was a wonderful surprise.”
Superintendent Brian Biermann said Finley is a dedicated elementary school teacher who loves teaching.
“Rebecca puts in a great deal of time to make sure each student is receiving the best education possible,” Biermann said. “You can usually see Rebecca’s vehicle at Broadmoor Elementary in the evenings and on the weekends. Rebecca loves teaching students and it shows in her daily interactions with each of her fourth-graders.”
Finley graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and was hired by the Wichita public school district.
“I began teaching third grade at an inner-city school that fall. Caldwell Elementary had a high population of ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) students. In my tenure there, it became the home campus to the district’s elementary hearing-impaired students. All third grade mainstreamed hearing-impaired students were placed in my classroom.”
Finley taught in Wichita for six years before marrying and moving to Delaware, Ohio.
“I substituted almost every day that first year. I was hired as a sixth-grade language arts and social studies teacher,” Finley said. “I taught just one year before deciding to be a stay-at-home mother to our daughter, Elaina. Her birth was followed by that of our son, Michael, and our daughter, Julianne.”
Finley’s husband decided to pursue a graduate degree in Wetland Science, and they moved to Columbia, Mo.
“While there, I obtained my Missouri teaching license. My husband was hired by Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City, and our family moved to Louisburg in 2006,” Finley said. “We chose Louisburg solely because of the quality of the school district.”
Finley, whose children were in fourth grade, second grade and kindergarten at the time, began volunteering at the school and was actively involved in the Parent Teacher Organization, including a term as PTO co-president.
“I began substitute teaching for USD 416 sometime during the 2007-2008 school year,” she said. “Believe it or not, I covered three maternity leaves for fourth-grade teachers in three years! I was hired as a fourth-grade teacher in August of 2011. I’ve been full-time since then.”
Rebecca and her husband, Jack, have been married 28 years. All three of their children attended and graduated from Louisburg High School.
The Finleys attend Christ Community Church in Leawood, where she serves in the Toddler Room about twice a month.
“I like to garden, read, and cook for my family and friends,” Finley said. “I also like to travel; my husband and I celebrated our 25th anniversary by taking a trip to Alaska.”
Finley was raised on a farm east of Clay Center, Kan. She attended Green Grade School in Green, Kan., for first through eighth grades.
“The school had combined classrooms so every other year, my brother and I had the same teacher!” she said. “I graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1984.”
Finley said she was fortunate to have many wonderful teachers.
“I still remember sitting on the floor and eating rice with cinnamon and sugar as part of our study of Japan when I was in Mrs. Hanson’s first- and second-grade classroom,” Finley said. “Mrs. Hammel read ‘Brighty of the Grand Canyon,’ by Marguerite Henry, and ‘Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH,’ by Robert C. O’Brien to our class. That’s been a few years ago!”
Finley said she has always enjoyed children and knew that she wanted to work with them in some capacity. After exploring speech language pathology as a possible career, Finley decided she wanted to teach in an elementary classroom where she could build relationships with her students and help them make cross-curricular connections.
“I thought that I would enjoy the variety of subjects, and the challenge of managing a classroom. I was right!” she said. “No two days are ever the same, nor do I ever teach a lesson exactly the same way.”
Finley said her students are why she teaches.
“I am the only fourth-grade teacher most of my students will ever have,” she said. “I want to be one of the good ones, the ones that students fondly remember 40 or even 50 years later.”
She said something special happens in the classroom when good teachers build a community of learners.
“There are shared experiences, good and bad, that bind that community together,” Finley said. “We celebrate each other’s successes, and come alongside and comfort one another on the hard days. I tell my students that we all have strengths and weaknesses. Our job is to share our strengths so that we’re all stronger and better, kinder people.
“I do my best to teach my students all of the fourth-grade standards, but if I haven’t taught them to be good citizens as well, I have failed them,” she said.
Finley said she just read an article by Dave Stuart, Jr., author and educator, which really resonated with her.
“He was blogging about a statement by the author, James Clear, who wrote that ‘Longevity is its own form of greatness.’ Mr. Stuart noted that there are two ways to remain an educator your whole career. The first way is just to avoid getting fired. Way one isn’t greatness by anyone’s estimation,” Finley said.
“The second way is to ‘Invest your time, month by month becoming better. Engage your heart and mind and strength in the kids that you teach, for the duration of each working hour. Engage your heart and mind and strength with their parents, with your colleagues, with your community. Count each day as one distinct gift, as one chance to invest your working labors into the lives of other people,’” she said.
Finley said this second way of remaining an educator is almost guaranteed to leave her grateful for the chance to do this work.
“I have purposed to take advantage of opportunities for personal and professional growth over the years, and I have grown and changed,” she said. “I am not the same teacher I was when I stepped into that third-grade classroom in August of 1988. I honestly didn’t know if I’d ever go back to the classroom after deciding to stay at home with our children, but I’m so thankful that I did. I do view each day as a gift, and I try not to take anything for granted.”
Finley said it was a great honor to be recognized as an educator of merit.
“I am very fortunate to teach in Louisburg where I am surrounded by excellent educators and incredibly gifted administrators,” she said. “I am a better teacher today because of my colleagues, both present and past. I absolutely love being part of the broader learning community, the one just outside my classroom walls. Thank you, Louisburg USD 416!”
